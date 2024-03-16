Animoca Brands and Blockpass forge strategic partnership for a secure and regulatory compliant Web3

HONG KONG, Mar 15, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Blockpass, the leading provider of compliant identity verification solutions for the Web3 space, and Animoca Brands, the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse and a long-standing Blockpass customer, today announced a strategic partnership to build a safer and more compliant Web3 environment.

This collaboration will leverage Blockpass’ industry-leading KYC/AML SaaS to provide Animoca Brands and select portfolio companies with seamless and cost-effective solutions for user verification. This will ensure stronger regulatory compliance while fostering a safer, user-friendly experience within the burgeoning Web3 and metaverse landscapes.

Through this strategic partnership, Blockpass and Animoca Brands aim to:

– Enhance user safety and security:

— In an era of AI deepfakes and rampant identity fraud, Blockpass’s identity verification solutions play a crucial role in mitigating fraud risks and safeguarding users within the Animoca Brands ecosystem.

– Achieve compliance amid growing crypto regulations:

— In the evolving landscape of crypto regulations, adhering to KYC and AML requirements is essential. Animoca Brands and its participating portfolio companies will be able to operate with greater confidence knowing they are in compliance.

– Streamline user onboarding with reusable identity:

— Blockpass offers a user-friendly verification process that ensures smooth and efficient onboarding. Users can create, store, and manage a secure digital identity, simplifying access to Web3 services and other sectors that are subject to regulation.

Blockpass, renowned as “Web3’s OG identity verifier,” has pioneered reusable identities and crypto-native KYC/AML solutions. Its turnkey suite of compliance tools is designed to lower onboarding costs, automate remediation, prove humanity and protect against malicious actors, fraudulent activities, bots, and AI. Businesses can set up services quickly, test them for free, and start verifying users. With around one million verified identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to benefit from Blockpass’ compliant network.

Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain with a large portfolio of over 400 investments in Web3 projects, and with the mission to advance digital property rights and contribute to building the open metaverse. The company and its various subsidiaries develop and publish blockchain games, traditional games, and other products, many of which are based on popular global brands including The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said: “One of Animoca Brands’ core philosophies has always been to support and empower mission-aligned builders who believe in the vision of Web3 and the open metaverse to usher in digital property rights for all. We work with Blockpass not only for the breadth of its offerings, but also because Adam and his colleagues are highly committed to the vision of data sovereignty and true digital ownership. This strategic partnership will enable Blockpass to tap into the potential of Animoca Brands’ ecosystem while enhancing our user verification process.”

“Animoca Brands has been an important customer of Blockpass since 2021 and we’re excited to further our relationship,” said Adam Vaziri, CEO of Blockpass. “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in establishing trust and regulatory compliance in the metaverse. By working together, we can create a safer and more accessible Web3 experience for everyone.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Web3 and the open metaverse. By prioritizing user safety, regulatory compliance, and user experience, Blockpass and Animoca Brands are paving the way for a more secure and inclusive future for the decentralized world.

About Blockpass

Ditch tedious onboarding and say hello to seamless compliance with Blockpass, the ultimate turnkey solution for KYC, KYB, and AML. Experience the market’s most efficient and cost-effective compliance suite, built by seasoned compliance veterans and crypto-natives. Automate compliance processes, eradicate fraud, and onboard globally with confidence. Verify businesses worldwide, launch bank-grade verification for your organization, and instantly activate compliant KYC/AML for DeFi, exchanges, token launchpads, NFT mintings and beyond. Through Blockpass’ decentralized network of a million pre-verified crypto-enthusiasts and a thousand pre-verified businesses, you can expand your reach effortlessly. Leverage Advanced KYC Bot(TM) for intelligent remediation, On-Chain KYC® for data-free anonymity, and Unhosted Wallet KYC(TM) to meet Crypto Travel Rule regulations. Join Animoca Brands, Cardano, Polygon, Chainlink, Delta Exchange, National Geographic, TinyTap, Seedify, ChainGPT, Iskra and many more in partnering with Blockpass for compliance you can trust, growth you can accelerate and an experience you can enjoy. Join the cutting edge of secure, streamlined onboardings.

Learn more and engage the Blockpass team via the following:

Website: https://www.blockpass.org

Email: sales@blockpass.org

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner, a Fortune Crypto 40 company, and one of the Financial Times’ High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023, is a Web3 leader that leverages blockchain to deliver digital property rights to consumers around the world to help to establish the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including original games such as The Sandbox, PHANTOM GALAXIES™, Life Beyond, and Crazy Defense Heroes, and products utilizing popular intellectual properties from the worlds of sports and entertainment, such as The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Forj, Lympo, Animoca Brands Japan, Grease Monkey Games, Eden Games, Darewise Entertainment, Notre Game, TinyTap, Be., PIXELYNX, WePlay Media, Gryfyn, and Azarus. Animoca Brands is one of the most active investors in Web3, with a portfolio of over 400 Web3 investments, both directly and through Animoca Ventures, including Yuga Labs, Axie Infinity, Polygon, Consensys, Magic Eden, Fireblocks, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, Yield Guild Games, and many more. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on X (Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

Contact: press@animocabrands.com

