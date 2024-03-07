Applause Leads the Way in AR/VR Testing Excellence, Including Support for Apple Vision Pro

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applause, a world leader in testing and digital quality, today announced updates to its augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) testing practice. This includes the addition of the Apple Vision Pro to its extensive testing lineup of more than 5 million connected devices, as well as enhanced approaches to functionality, usability, and accessibility testing that reflect the latest technological developments.





In the era of rapidly evolving immersive technologies, Applause’s dedication to supporting major innovations like Apple Vision Pro, PlayStation VR and Meta Quest sets it apart. With a robust community of testing professionals equipped with the newest headsets and associated devices, Applause supports companies working at the cutting edge of AR/VR to release applications that meet the highest quality standards.

“Applause continues to build centers of excellence for emerging technologies. Our commitment to crowdtesting the most advanced applications across fields like generative AI and AR/VR showcases our forward-thinking approach. With thousands of devices including Meta Quest, PlayStation VR and Apple Vision Pro at our disposal, we are ready to help our clients navigate the complexities of immersive digital experiences,” said Leanne Orphanos, Senior Vice President, Customer Operations, Applause.

Applause’s AR/VR testing solution covers a comprehensive range of services, from functional and usability testing to accessibility and compatibility assessments, enabling flawless operation and engaging user experiences across devices.

