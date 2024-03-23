Atomic Data Invited to VMware by Broadcom Premier Partner Program

The Cloud Service Provider partnership enables Atomic Data to offer smaller VMware Service Providers (VCSP) a white label solution for licensing

Atomic Data vCIO and VMware expert Tim Grosshuesch shared a complete breakdown of everything we do and do not know about the VMware/Broadcom transition. Tim also shared more details on the Atomic Data VMware White Label Solution, including pricing and term details.

Atomic Data’s VMware White Label Solution Month to month or 36 month terms, zero minimums. Get in touch before it’s too late.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following months of collaboration with Broadcom, VMware, and the community, Atomic Data is pleased to share that it has been invited into the new VMware by Broadcom Advantage Partner Program as a Premier VMware Cloud Service Provider. With a 20-year track record of VMware and vSphere excellence, including a VMware Cloud Verified private IaaS solution, Atomic Data is one of a reduced number of qualified partners invited into the Premier program with Broadcom.

In introducing this new era of partnership, VMware by Broadcom’s VP of Partners, Managed Services, and Solutions GTM is quoted as saying, “VCSP Premier Cloud Service Provider partners have highly-developed VMware practices and a consistent track record of delivering customer satisfaction. Premier partners are most often regionally focused, with robust sales and service capabilities, competencies, and technical validations for servicing the managed services needs of customers in geographically specific regions.”

Atomic Data is “all-in on VMware,” said Atomic Data vCIO Tim Grosshuesch. “With two Cloud Director instances in Minneapolis and Dallas, plus many existing clients who rely on our VMware Cloud Verified private cloud, transitioning to the new partner program was a business necessity,” continued Tim. “And when we realized the licensing and business implications for so many smaller VCSPs who may not make it into the new Broadcom partner ecosystem, we quickly saw a way we could help with a flexible and secure white label solution.”

To enable those VMware Cloud Providers who either didn’t enter the new Broadcom Advantage Partner Program or are unable/unwilling to meet new VCF core commitment thresholds, a white label solution can enable them to keep their workload in VMware and avoid hasty migrations or unsustainable license costs. Offering either a month-to-month or a 36-month term, Atomic Data’s Flex and Steady VMware White Label Solutions are designed to provide you with licensing flexibility, continuity, autonomy, professional guidance, and dozens of wrap-around services like 24×7 Atomic Monitoring, as needed.

Understand more about the 2024 VMware by Broadcom partner changes and Atomic Data’s VMware White Label Solution here: https://www.atomicdata.com/vmware

About Atomic Data

Atomic Data is an on-demand, always-on, pay-as-you-go expert extension of the enterprise’s technology and team, always acting in the client’s and the community’s best interest.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/026dfcfa-1b52-4cd9-a61e-5db2c00540f1

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5654c294-03c5-45bc-8386-ef43c817135b

CONTACT: Atomic Data Contact: Scott Evangelist, marketing@atomicdata.com