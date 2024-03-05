Automate 2024 to Shine a Spotlight on Women Leading Change in Automation

A3 announces first annual Women’s Empowerment Forum

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A3—Automate 2024—the largest robotics and automation trade show in North America—is redefining the tech industry narrative by celebrating and empowering women in automation. The annual trade show and conference, running May 6-9 in Chicago and hosted by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), will open its third day with an inaugural Women’s Empowerment Forum and a much-anticipated keynote address by MIT Professor Daniela Rus.





The Women’s Empowerment Forum, free for show registrants, will feature a power panel of female executives in automation, including: Marina Bill of ABB Robotics, Adi Leviatan of 3M and Rashmi Misra of Microsoft. The panel will discuss breaking barriers and staying motivated to make a mark in this male-dominated industry. Following the Empowerment Forum, esteemed Professor Rus will delve into the future of automation and robotics, exploring the transformative potential of the next 60 years in the industry. The show will wrap up its final day with Wendy Tan White, CEO of Intrinsic, discussing advances at the intersection of robotics and AI to solve real problems in industrial automation.

“Automate has always been at the forefront of innovation. Yet, as technology continues to evolve and its economic impact grows at an unprecedented rate, the need for diverse voices in the conversation has never been more critical,” said Deb Kling, vice president of marketing for A3. “The Women’s Empowerment Forum, combined with our featured keynotes, not only recognizes these incredible female leaders who are driving change, but also helps to strengthen awareness of the critical need for women in the industry. We would also like to extend a special thank you to our Empowerment Sponsors: United Robotics Group and Teradyne.”

Julia Astrid Riemenschneider, VP of business development, industrial, for United Robotics Group, added, “At United Robotics Group, we’re dedicated to empowering humanity with technology. Our range of solutions is crafted to benefit individuals in both industrial and social settings. With our robots, we strive to empower all people, irrespective of their background, culture, technical expertise, or gender. We take immense pride in our CTO, Dr. Nadja Schmiedl, who stands as a beacon of inspiration for women in automation. Following her example, we’re witnessing a growing presence of female talents within both United Robotics Group and the broader industry. That’s why we’re thrilled to extend our support to the Automate Empowerment Forum and eagerly anticipate connecting with everyone here in Chicago!”

About The Automate Show & Conference

The Automate Show is free for anyone who works with, or is interested in, automation. The Chicago event will be the largest Automate Show yet, with more than 30,000 registrants from across the globe, 200 speakers and more than 800 exhibitors occupying over 365,000 square feet of exhibit space. Attendees will see the latest solutions in cutting-edge robotics, vision, artificial intelligence, motion control and related automation technologies.

In conjunction with the free show, the paid Automate Conference will feature 200+ accomplished industry professionals leading classroom-style sessions. Those looking to sharpen their skills or deepen their automation knowledge should sign up for these educational conference sessions to get practical solutions, discover the latest innovations or learn from real-world case studies. Conference attendees can also take advantage of Certified Vision Professional courses in basic and advanced tracks and Certified Motion Control Professional – Basic courses culminating in an exam to secure professional certification (exam fees are separate).

Click here to register for free.

About The Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) is the leading global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. Members of A3 represent nearly 1,300 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, academic institutions, research groups and consulting firms that drive automation forward worldwide.

A3 hosts a number of industry-leading events, including the International Robot Safety Conference (October 1–3, 2024, Cincinnati, OH); the Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference (October 8–10, 2024, Memphis, TN); and, the soon to be announced, AI & Smart Automation Conference, which will take place in early November in Atlanta, GA.

Contacts

Clarissa Schwendeman



Association for Advancing Automation (A3)



E: cschwendeman@automate.org

M: 734-929-3276

Katie Schimmel



Outlook Marketing Services



E: katie@outlookmarketingsrv.com

M: 708-217-0159