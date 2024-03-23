Automotive Accessories Manufacturer Selects Bridgeline for AI-Powered Search

WOBURN, Mass., March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a marketing technology company, announced today that a manufacturer of automotive accessories has opted for Bridgeline’s AI-driven search platform, HawkSearch, to improve the eCommerce experience on both its main site in the United States and its international brand site.

The manufacturer has selected HawkSearch to boost revenue by improving product discovery within its catalog of over 7,000 SKUs. HawkSearch will make the online catalog easier to navigate by introducing features such as autocomplete, dropdown selections, and faceted search capabilities. For example, when a shopper searches for “hail jackets,” HawkSearch will present search outcomes with product details, enabling shoppers to filter their choices by size, fabric, or design.

The manufacturer will leverage HawkSearch Recommendations to provide a personalized shopping experience, encouraging exploration of the retailer’s diverse range of products and streamlining the customer’s decision-making process. This feature suggests items to shoppers based on their site navigation and search habits. HawkSearch Recommendations raises site conversions by highlighting items that shoppers are likely to buy.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, said, “Our partnership with this automotive accessories manufacturer demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the growing list of brands in the industry with eCommerce sites. HawkSearch’s advanced search functionalities are crucial for meeting the complex demands of manufacturing customers, ensuring an efficient and successful online shopping experience.”

