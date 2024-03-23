Bectran Proud to Sponsor the 2024 Shared Services & Outsourcing Week

Meet Bectran’s Experts at Booth 610 to Explore Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable Solutions





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bectran, Inc., the leader in credit, collections and accounts receivable, announces sponsorship of the 2024 Shared Services & Outsourcing Week Conference. The event takes place in Orlando, Florida from March 25th to 28th. Stop by booth 610 to gain unparalleled insights into the world of autonomous finance from our expert team. Discover firsthand what strategies Fortune 500 CFOs are employing to stay ahead in today’s dynamic financial landscape.

Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) is the largest and most established community of shared services, global business services and outsourcing professionals in the world. The conference brings professionals together for an opportunity to meet leaders and absorb top-level guidance on finance trends and more.

This year’s conference provides participants with four key program themes:

Cost optimization and service delivery

workforce and talent management

data-driven insights and digital transformation

artificial intelligence and automation.

Over four action-packed days, attendees will discover how cutting-edge technology can benefit their organization and dive deep into current market challenges during in-depth workshops, bootcamps and interactive discussion groups led by industry experts. Conference attendees can also look forward to a headliner speech by Daymond John, Star of ABC’s Shark Tank and CEO of The Shark Group. He will inspire attendees with his unparalleled expertise in entrepreneurship and business innovation, providing essential insights for navigating today’s competitive landscape.

“Our sponsorship of SSOW reflects Bectran’s dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation in the order to cash solutions space. We’re excited to engage with industry peers and showcase how our technology is reshaping the way businesses manage their finances,” says Dominic Biegel, Bectran’s Director of Sales.

Bectran representatives Dominic Biegel, Nico Scimeca and Sean McCaffrey will be available in the expo hall at booth 610. Stop by to learn how automation can transform your order-to-cash cycle and maintain a competitive edge in your industry.

About Bectran

Bectran is the premier SaaS platform for Finance Departments, akin to CRM for Sales. Trusted by diverse organizations, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, we streamline credit processing by over 90%, reducing credit defaults and collection costs. Many businesses rely on Bectran for efficient Credit, Accounts Receivable and Collections management, achieving up to 60-90% cost savings. With rapid onboarding, our platform is hailed by credit professionals as the future of finance management. Visit Bectran.com to learn more about financial solutions for your industry.

Contacts

Julia Oakson



Bectran Inc.



224-231-4160



julia.oakson@bectran.com