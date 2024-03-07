Blackpoint Cyber Introduces Community Protection Program

Includes Not for Resale, Enterprise-Class, Security & Remediation Licenses for MSPs

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blackpoint Cyber (Blackpoint), the leading provider of world-class cybersecurity solutions, today announced the new Blackpoint Community Protection Program (BCPP). The program provides free, internal-use, ‘not for resale’ (NFR) licenses and manned 24/7 monitoring by the Blackpoint Security Operations Center (SOC) so Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can confidently focus on growing their businesses, knowing their internal environments are protected.

The BCPP comes on the heels of Blackpoint’s discovery last month of two vulnerabilities in the ConnectWise ScreenConnect solution, which could allow attackers to remotely execute code or view and impact sensitive data. Blackpoint was the first cybersecurity company to discover and validate this issue, quickly recommending that customers patch and upgrade to the new version.

“Enabling MSPs to monitor and protect their business assets, and the assets of their clients’ is our top priority,” said Jon Murchison, Founder and CEO, Blackpoint. “A breach, if not isolated in time, could cause significant financial damage that most MSPs wouldn’t be able to recover from,” said Murchison. “Other cybersecurity vendors just provide internal-use NFR licenses, but that isn’t enough to ensure MSPs have the protection they need to combat an intensifying threat landscape.”

“No other cybersecurity partner provides such a comprehensive set of tools to help me protect my clients and grow my own business,” said Calvin Engen, CTO, F12, a Blackpoint partner for three years. “And having free NFR licenses that include SOC support is a game-changing offer for any MSP.”

In addition to the BCPP, Blackpoint introduced a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help MSPs better protect their clients and grow their businesses. Launched under the ‘See Clearly’ campaign, this new suite of solutions delivers visibility across every aspect of an MSP’s business, from threat remediation to pricing to how to increase revenue and defend against take-over.

New offers include:

Dark Web Monitoring – automated reports identifying customer credentials and assets at risk, and outlines steps to remediate.

Threat Assessment Summary – monthly , comprehensive reports showing exposures across the attack surface so MSPs can provide proactive protection to their clients.

Blackpoint University – The only ‘MBA for MSPs’ program, launched new courses that deliver practical advice from industry and domain experts on how to sell, promote, and scale a business effectively.

Pooled Pricing – empowering MSPs to cost-effectively provide Blackpoint cybersecurity solutions to more customers.

“Blackpoint is uniquely positioned to not only ensure that business assets are protected from cyber-attacks, but also that the MSP community is supported as they grow, scale, and help more customers stay safe,” said Dewey Awad, Partner, Public Equity, Tech Opportunities at Bain Capital who led Blackpoint’s recent. “We are proud to support Jon and his team as they continue to drive innovation in their quest to stop hackers before they do damage.”

About Blackpoint Cyber:

Founded in 2014 by former security and intelligence experts from the Department of Defense, Blackpoint delivers security solutions that detect, stop and remediate damage from sophisticated threat actor tactics. With world-class technology and support from a manned, 24/7 Security Operations Center, Blackpoint’s robust network of MSPs (managed service providers) keeps business data safe from breaches. Unlike solutions from other cybersecurity vendors that simply identify issues, Blackpoint catches hackers in the act, and remediates issues in real-time preventing damage.

To learn more, visit www.blackpointcyber.com.

