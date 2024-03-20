Bloomreach Announces Another Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Audit and ISO Recertifications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless e-commerce personalization, today announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls 2 Type II audit (SOC 2 Type II) for 2024. This recertification verifies internal security controls and validates their effectiveness over a one-year period. As a part of Bloomreach’s commitment to ensuring the company delivers the highest standard of security for its customers, the company renewed the accreditation covering its trust service principles: Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.





Passing the audit means Bloomreach has met the rigorous standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and confirms that customer data is being properly managed, controlled, and secured. The extensive company-wide surveillance audit included a review of the company’s quality management systems and documentation, information security posture and controls, operations, governance, risk, and compliance activities.

In addition to our SOC 2 Type II attestation, Bloomreach maintains several ISO Certifications including:

ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems

ISO 27017:2015 Information Security Controls applicable to the use of cloud services (ISO 27002)

ISO 27018:2015 Protection of PII in Public Clouds acting as a PII Processor

ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management Processes

GDPR Certification

“ At Bloomreach, we prioritize our customers’ protection and success through our adherence to SOC 2 Type II compliance and ISO accreditation,” stated Aviv Raff, Chief Information Security Officer at Bloomreach. “ This renewal underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the rigorous standards we’ve established, ensuring ongoing support for our customers’ evolving needs.”

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the e-commerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the e-commerce experience becomes limitless — reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi, Bloomreach’s AI for e-commerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an e-commerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.

