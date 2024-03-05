BLUETTI to Showcase Innovative Energy Solutions at Smart Energy Expo 2024 in Australia

SYDNEY, AU, Mar 5, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – BLUETTI, a leading provider of portable power solutions, will be participating in the Smart Energy Expo 2024 at ICC Sydney from March 6-7. At booth #33, BLUETTI will present its revolutionary energy solutions that are shaping the smart energy landscape.

What to Expect from BLUETTI:

BLUETTI SwapSolar Ecosystem for Enhanced Road Trips

The ecosystem features the AC180T removable battery power station and the MultiCooler portable fridge, providing seamless power and freshness for outdoor adventures and long-term trips.

The AC180T power station delivers 1,800W power for essential devices from coffee makers to portable air conditioners. Its innovative hot-swappable battery design enables seamless battery replacement.

The MultiCooler portable fridge combines ice-making, refrigeration, and freezing in one compact unit. It has a spacious 42qt (40L) compartment to store all the supplies.

With adjustable temperature settings from -4°F to 68°F (-20 degrees C to +20 degrees C) and efficient power management through the BLUETTI app, the MultiCooler keeps food fresh and beverages chilled throughout the journey.

It can be charged from the mains, vehicles, the AC180T’s replaceable B70 batteries, and solar panels. A 716.8Wh B70 battery can power the MultiCooler up to 6 days.

The SwapSolar ecosystem is currently available for funding on Indiegogo until April, with incredible early bird pricing.

BLUETTI Premium Portable Power Stations for Powered Outdoor Experience

BLUETTI will also be showcasing its range of portable power stations for every need and lifestyle, including the new Premium series, which offers increased capacities compared to previous models. For instance, the AC180P boasts 1,440Wh, providing longer runtime than its 1,152Wh predecessor AC180. With an output of 1,800W, it can power various devices and charges rapidly at 1,440W, reaching 80% capacity in just 45 minutes. Additionally, the AC70P, an upgrade from the EB70, can handle high-power resistive loads of up to 2,000W in Powerlifting mode, such as electric kettles. With 850W charging capability, it also replenishes more quickly.

Visit BLUETTI at booth #33 to experience firsthand the future of portable power solutions.

