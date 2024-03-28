Browse the world with Saily — an eSIM solution designed especially for travelers

VPN giant NordVPN has launched its latest product, Saily — a new global eSIM service

LONDON, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saily — a new global eSIM — is now available to access and use while traveling. The latest service by the NordVPN team offers affordable prices and a wide range of plans to ensure a seamless and effortless global internet connection.

“After receiving extensive user feedback, we have noticed that many of our customers prefer using NordVPN while traveling. At Nord Security, we understand the value of affordable, user-friendly, and reliable technology, so we decided to make traveling even more convenient. That’s why we’re thrilled to present Saily — an app that can save time and money, making any travel carefree,” says Vykintas Maknickas, head of product strategy at Nord Security .

Affordable, simple, and accessible 24/7

Activating Saily is very easy because it can be done remotely. This simplifies the process of connecting to a local mobile network operator and even allows the user to switch between carriers without changing their physical SIM card as soon as they land in a new country.

Saily is intuitive and easy to use. However, in case of any issues, users will be able to contact 24/7 customer support. Saily’s support service will ensure that users can activate their eSIM quickly and easily, no matter where they are in the world as well as get help with other questions while using Saily.

Saily offers several flexible data plans to suit everyone’s needs. Users have the option to select weekly or monthly plans, ranging from 1 to 20 gigabytes in more than 150 countries.

The most convenient way to stay connected

Adopting the eSIM card offers greater convenience, flexibility, and efficiency in managing mobile connections. An eSIM allows travelers and remote workers to connect to the internet worldwide and reduces roaming charges. It is worth noting that a large number of US consumers already use eSIM services on a daily basis.

According to recent studies , 40% of individuals have experienced a breach in their online security while accessing public Wi-Fi networks while traveling.

“Digitalization changed the world completely. Travel has changed and increased in frequency and distance. Especially when traveling, privacy and security should be remembered. It’s not safe to use an open Wi-Fi network from coffee shops. Users don’t need to look for public Wi-Fi anymore or be afraid of roaming charges,” says Vykintas Maknickas, head of product strategy at Nord Security.

About Saily

Saily is an affordable, user-friendly, and sustainable eSIM service that helps people to manage mobile and internet connections from anywhere in the world without worry. Saily offers 24/7 instant customer support, flexible plans, and global coverage. Saily was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app. For more information: saily.com .

