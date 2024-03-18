Carbon Direct Capital Vice Chairwoman Nili Gilbert Named to Barron’s 2024 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance List for Second Consecutive Year

Prestigious List Highlights Women Leading the Transformation of the Financial Services Sector, Acknowledges Gilbert for Her Dedication to Climate-Focused Finance

Carbon Direct Capital today announced Vice Chairwoman Nili Gilbert's inclusion on Barron's 2024 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance list for the second consecutive year. The list celebrates women transforming the financial services industry by paving a new way for the future with inventive measures and decisive action.





This year’s honorees, selected by a panel of Barron’s writers and editors, include executives at major U.S. companies, investment managers and securities analysts, and public servants and policymakers. Ms. Gilbert was honored for her work in climate finance.

“ Finance supports the whole global economy, and therefore, it’s a critical cornerstone in helping us to address climate change,” stated Ms. Gilbert. “ There is a huge upside opportunity for business and society in innovating to meet the climate challenge, and it’s my mission to help drive meaningful progress in pursuit of these critical outcomes.”

In addition to her role at Carbon Direct Capital, Ms. Gilbert is also Chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero’s (GFANZ) Advisory Panel of technical experts, as well as a member of its CEO Principals Group. In addition to serving as a Chairwoman of both the David Rockefeller Fund and the Synergos Institute Investment Committees, she is a Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a member of the Clinton Global Initiative Advisory Council, and a member of the Harvard Institute for Climate and Sustainability Advisory Board.

“ Nili has been instrumental in bringing together climate goals and corporate finance to achieve real results in decarbonization,” said Jonathan Goldberg, founder and CEO of Carbon Direct Capital. “ The recognition by Barron’s highlights her significant work in aligning policy, private investment, and corporate commitment to drive the large-scale decarbonization projects needed to meet climate targets.”

Ms. Gilbert is a renowned speaker on climate finance. Her TED Talk on the topic has received nearly two million views.

For more information on Nili Gilbert, please visit: https://www.carbon-direct.com/team/nili-gilbert.

For more information on Carbon Direct Capital, please visit www.carondirectcapital.com.

For more information on Barron’s 2024 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance list, please visit: https://www.barrons.com/women-in-finance.

About Carbon Direct Capital

A new generation of transformative, growth companies has emerged from the carbon management ecosystem. Carbon Direct Capital partners with leading companies in this space. The firm believes that selective investing with a science-focused approach maximizes both climate impact and financial returns. Carbon Direct Capital has offices in New York City. For more information, visit www.carbondirectcapital.com.

About Carbon Direct

Carbon Direct helps organizations go from climate goal to climate action. We combine technology with deep expertise in climate science, policy, and carbon markets to deliver carbon emission footprints, actionable reduction strategies, and high-quality carbon dioxide removal. With Carbon Direct, clients can set and equitably deliver on their climate commitments, streamline compliance, and manage risk through transparency and scientific credibility.

Our expertise is trusted by global climate leaders, including Microsoft, American Express, and Alaska Airlines, as well as by the World Economic Forum, which selected Carbon Direct as an Implementation Partner for the First Movers Coalition. To learn more, visit www.carbon-direct.com.

