Career Conversations with ClearanceJobs and the Intelligence and National Security Alliance

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is proud to highlight a new opportunity for intelligence and national security professionals and hiring companies to come together. Career Conversations is a new series of career fairs and networking events hosted with ClearanceJobs and the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA).









ClearanceJobs and INSA are pleased to partner on a new and innovative career networking opportunity designed with the Intelligence Community and National Security workforce in mind. Because every career starts with a conversation, Career Conversations with INSA and ClearanceJobs will bring together some of the best employers in the national security hiring space for networking, career advice, and relationship building.

“ With most national security talent already happily employed, it’s important for companies to get creative in building their talent pipelines and communicating about their work,” said Evan Lesser, Founder and President of ClearanceJobs.com. “ We’re looking forward to this opportunity to partner with INSA and our industry and government partners for this truly unique and important career networking opportunity.”

Entry-level through executive professionals will find a variety of career opportunities in high-demand industries including technology, engineering, aerospace, logistics, program management, intelligence, finance, contract management, supply chain, and more.

The inaugural Career Conversations is an extension of INSA’s Common Threads Huntsville: Space, Defense, and Strategic Challenges program, which takes place April 17-18.

“ Career Conversations goes beyond the typical job fair; it’s a program where intelligence and national security professionals of all levels can engage in meaningful dialogue, build connections, and explore rewarding career paths,” said INSA President Suzanne Wilson Heckenberg. “ We are honored to collaborate with ClearanceJobs in facilitating this essential exchange of ideas and opportunities.”

Career Conversations kicks off at 4 PM on Wednesday, April 17 at Huntsville’s Jackson Center. Attendees of the job fair and networking reception are also invited to attend INSA’s Common Threads Welcome Reception, which includes remarks by Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and keynote speaker Janice Glover-Jones, Director for Mission Services, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Additional programs are planned for Denver, CO and Fort Meade, MD.

Interested attendees and companies can learn more and register for Career Conversations here: https://about.clearancejobs.com/candidates/career-events/career-conversations-event.

Date and Time:

Wednesday, April 17 | 4:00-6:00 pm CT

Location:

Jackson Center



6001 Moquin Dr. NW



Huntsville, AL 35806

Agenda:

4:00-6:00 pm CT – Career Conversations w/INSA and ClearanceJobs.com



5:00-6:00 pm CT – Common Threads Welcome Reception



6:00-6:45 pm CT – Keynote Address with Janice Glover-Jones, Director for Mission Services, DIA



6:45-7:15 pm CT – Dessert Reception

ClearanceJobs – About Us

Founded in 2002, ClearanceJobs is a modern marketplace for career opportunities in national security. We maintain a strong commitment to connecting security-cleared professionals and employers in a secure and private platform to fill the jobs that safeguard our nation. Our protected career marketplace allows industry employers and candidates the ability to connect, converse, and exchange opportunities. From instant messaging to deep personal and company branding, ClearanceJobs balances participation by giving every user – both employers and candidates – a platform to share, explore, and engage. With offices in Colorado and Iowa, ClearanceJobs (a DHI Group, Inc. brand) is the largest service focused solely on professionals with U.S. federal government security clearances.

Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) – About Us

The Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) is the leading nonpartisan, non-profit membership organization dedicated to advancing public-private partnerships to address intelligence and national security priorities. INSA has more than 160 corporate members and enjoys extensive participation from senior leaders within the public, private, and academic sectors. Members include current and former high-ranking intelligence, military and government agency leaders, analysts, and experts from industry and academia.

DHI Group, Inc. – About Us

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact



Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers



MKR Investor Relations, Inc.



212-448-4181



ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact



Phoebe Wells



PR & Partnerships Manager, ClearanceJobs



cjmedia@clearancejobs.com