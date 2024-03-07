Caregility to Showcase the “Intelligent Hospital Room of the Future” at HIMSS24

EATONTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HIMSS24–Caregility, a pioneer in enterprise telehealth solutions, is excited to showcase its Intelligent Hospital Room of the Future at the 2024 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place in Orlando, Florida, March 11-15. The installation, located at Caregility booth 4121, will highlight innovative technologies that are helping health systems transform clinical workflows to improve the care experience for patients and clinicians.









Built on the award-winning Caregility Cloud™ virtual care platform, the Intelligent Hospital Room of the Future brings together:

AI-ready telehealth edge devices purpose-built for cost-effective, large-scale deployments that allow hospitals to leverage existing networks and in-room patient engagement platforms to extend virtual care and AI capabilities to every patient’s bedside.

A self-healing telehealth platform with a proven track record of supporting millions of virtual care sessions annually that centralizes device fleet management and telehealth program and user administration.

Intuitive care applications designed by clinicians for clinicians that streamline one-on-one and one-to-many workflows such as Virtual Nursing and Virtual Patient Observation.

Responsible AI enhancements that augment patient safety, clinical insight, and operational value using computer vision, radar-based sensors, and sound analytics.

Intelligent integrations with leading EHRs and nurse call systems, plus connected care devices like digital stethoscopes to share patient data with remote clinicians in real-time.

The Intelligent Hospital Room of the Future unlocks more efficient ways for care teams to field and standardize common tasks that can effectively be completed remotely, helping to offset staffing challenges and reduce stress on bedside clinicians. “Together, these solutions elevate the standard of care, improving patient satisfaction and creating a foundation for hybrid care model innovation,” said Caregility CEO Ron Gaboury.

As part of the exhibit, Caregility will demonstrate its first dual-camera telehealth edge device, the new APS200 Duo, for the first time. This intelligent telehealth endpoint includes AI-ready computer processing power, a wide-angle camera for patient observation, and a high-definition 40x zoom camera for supporting Virtual Nursing and other hybrid care programs such as Tele-ICU.

Visitors at booth 4121 can explore integrated solution offerings from Caregility Cloud™ ecosystem partners, including virtual clinical services from Equum Medical and Hicuity Health, and interpreter services from LanguageLine Solutions. Attendees can also preview several integrated AI capabilities, including:

Augmented Observation tools that help remote sitters keep at-risk patients safe, protect floor staff, and prevent disoriented patients from wandering.

Vitals Trending tools that provide continuous, longitudinal insight into resting heart and respiratory rates to help care teams detect patient deterioration earlier and intervene faster.

Vitals Scanning tools that use computer vision technology to remotely measure a patient’s blood pressure as well as heart and respiratory rates during virtual visits and exams.

HIMSS24 attendees are invited to tour the Intelligent Hospital Room of the Future at Caregility booth 4121 to learn more about how health systems are transforming the future of healthcare delivery through hybrid care enablement. Learn more at https://go.caregility.com/HIMSS-2024.

About Caregility

Caregility (caregility.com) is a telehealth solution provider connecting care everywhere. Designated as the Best in KLAS® Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021, 2022, and 2023, Caregility Cloud™ brings bedside care, virtual encounters, and AI capabilities together at the point of care. Doctors, nurses, and patients around the world rely on our intelligent telehealth edge devices and virtual nursing, observation, and engagement applications to enhance clinical insights, patient safety, and efficiency. Trusted by over 75 health systems, deployed in more than 1,000 hospitals, and supporting over 30,000 connected devices and millions of virtual sessions annually, Caregility is helping to transform healthcare delivery across inpatient, outpatient, and home settings.

