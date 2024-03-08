CBIZ Announces Honorees for Fourth Annual Women Transforming Business Awards

Powered by CBIZ Women’s Advantage, the Awards honor visionary leaders throughout the nation.

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading national provider of financial, insurance, and advisory services, has announced the honorees of its fourth annual Women Transforming Business Awards powered by CBIZ Women's Advantage. Honorees for these awards are being announced today in celebration of International Women's Day.





The awards celebrate leaders nationwide acknowledging their significant contributions in five key categories: financial strength, innovation, culture, community impact, and the newest addition, emerging leader.

“The Women Transforming Business Awards recognize current and future leaders in multiple industries who are making a difference and impact in their organizations and communities,” said Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ. “Each honoree shows the spirit of innovation, resilience and compassion, inspiring others to strive for excellence and drive positive and transformational change.”

The honorees in the 2024 Women Transforming Business Awards include:

Financial Strength:

Beth Soukup, Chief Financial Officer, JE Dunn Construction

Jo Anne Williams, AIB Holdings, Board Chair; and JAG Portfolio Services, Founder

Lisa Larson, Chief Financial Officer, Holmes Corporation

Innovation:

Erica Tyburski, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Sanguina

Heather Decker, Chief Technology Officer, Ronawk, Inc.

Kerry Siggins, Chief Executive Officer, StoneAge, Inc.

Culture:

Dawn Apajee, Founder, City Personnel

Lisa Lochner, President, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Marla Carter, Chief Human Resources Officer, Doorways

Community Impact:

AnnMarie McDowell Chief Executive Officer, CORA Services

Michelle Wimes, SVP, Chief Equity & Inclusion Officer, Children’s Mercy Kansas City

Paola Ehrmantraut, Ph.D., Chair, Master of Arts in Diversity Leadership, University of St. Thomas

Emerging Leader:

Alicia Motomura, Vice President of Operations, MiddleGround Capital

Kelsey Joson, Founder, InControl

Sahana Athreya, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Navigator AI and Former Data Science Lead, Millennium

“By recognizing the invaluable contributions of these leaders, we can celebrate their achievements and pave the way for future generations. Congratulations to this impressive group of honorees,” said Lori Novickis, National Leader of CBIZ Women’s Advantage.

Honorees will be celebrated at our free virtual awards event on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET. For more information and to register for the event, visit the Women Transforming Business Awards page.

