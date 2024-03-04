Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FARMINGDALE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market closes on March 7, 2024. A conference call will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to review the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023.

Webcast:

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chmireit.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 1 year following the call.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Participants may register for the conference call here. Once registered, dial-in information for the call will be made available.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

(877) 870 –7005

InvestorRelations@CHMIreit.com

