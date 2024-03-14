Christian & Timbers Appoints Financial Strategist Bill Nash as CFO at Aerospace Pioneer Ursa Major

In a strategic move, leading search firm C&T has successfully placed Bill Nash as Chief Financial Officer at Ursa Major, the innovative force in space propulsion technology.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bill Nash, with his formidable background including pivotal roles at Cruise and Oracle, takes the helm as Chief Financial Officer at Ursa Major. Renowned for his results-driven leadership and ability to provide strategic financial direction, Nash is perfectly suited to propel Ursa Major through its next phase of growth and innovation in the aerospace industry.

“Bill’s exceptional blend of expertise in finance, marketing, and operational leadership, honed at companies like Cruise and Oracle, made him the unequivocal choice for Ursa Major’s CFO,” said Jeff Christian, CEO of Christian & Timbers. “His track record of leading organizations through substantial change while achieving financial goals is precisely what Ursa Major needs to continue its trajectory as a leader in space technology.”

Nash’s appointment signals a significant step for Ursa Major in strengthening its financial strategies and leadership team, positioning the company for continued success in its mission to redefine the boundaries of space exploration.

Jeff Christian further commented, “Our commitment to the science of talent engineering is exemplified in securing an operational CFO like Bill. His visionary approach and leadership qualities are key to navigating the complex challenges of the aerospace sector. We see the science in talent engineering using AI and analytics to drive predictive outcomes, Bill Nash is a great example.”

