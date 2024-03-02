Ciscom Corp. Announces Appointment of Senior Market Leader and Influencer to Its Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 1, 2024) – Ciscom Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF) (“Ciscom” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy Weslosky to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

“We have been looking to add a senior leader with strong business and market experience to the Board. Tracy brings to the Board the perfect combination of business and market acumen that will help propel Ciscom to the next level. On behalf of the entire Board and Ciscom, we warmly welcome Tracy,” said Paul Gaynor, Chair of the Board.

Tracy, an entrepreneur with 30 years of experience in both media and the public markets comments: “Ciscom exemplifies capital market excellence by consistently under promising and over delivering. This approach sets the stage for success. Excited to collaborate with a team of financial, entrepreneurial, and communication experts that are working together to achieve effective market valuation organically within my preferred sectors: media and capital markets.”

In 2001, Tracy Weslosky founded InvestorNews Inc., the publisher of InvestorNews.com, a leading independent market news platform with over 120 million annual hits. The company has provided digital media services to numerous publicly traded companies in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK. Since 2010, Tracy has played a crucial role in organizing significant global events on critical minerals and co-founded the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) in 2021 to promote a decarbonized economy.

She also co-founded REE Stocks PLC, a FTSE-listed rare earths index company and was a principal partner at Weslosky & Cowans Ltd., an investment firm with an Exempt Market Dealers license. This same firm was the catalyst for the business television series DealFlow, which had distribution in 294 million households worldwide including CNBC.

Tracy’s career began in the early nineties in PR for television, later shifting to recording industry, and working for well known artists. Her role as VP of Marketing, Canada, for NYSE listed Red Ant Entertainment was her introduction to the public markets. She graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1988, and is a recognized as a speaker, interview host, and columnist.

Tracy has consulted with over 2,000 public companies, as such her expertise has been earned.

“Tracy is a fantastic addition to Ciscom’ Board. Tracy’s in-depth expertise and vast network with shareholders’ engagement, capital markets, shareholders’ return on investment, capital raising and performance driven approach will further contribute to our dynamic team as we build Ciscom. Tracy will be a key resource to us all as we pursue our acquisition mandate,” said Michel Pepin, Ciscom’s President and CFO.

The Company is also announcing that Shaun Power has resigned from its Board due to other professional commitments. We wish to thank him for his contribution and insightful approach to situations and wish him best of success in his endeavours.

About Ciscom

Ciscom Corp. is a Canadian company investing, acquiring, and managing companies in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector. Potential acquisition targets are entrepreneurs seeking equity, transition, or that do not have a defined succession plan. Target companies are generally substantial Small and Medium size Enterprises (“SMEs”) and have a proven track record/history of profitability.

With this approach Ciscom enables owners/founders to crystalize their equity, while remaining active in the business. Consequently, acquisitions are immediately accretive to shareholders’ value. For more information, please visit www.ciscomcorp.com

