Citizens Financial Group Chairman and CEO Awarded Foreign Policy Association Medal; Highlights Vital Role of US Banks in Global Economy

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The U.S. banking system remains well-positioned to help boost global growth and act as a steward for existing and new markets, while driving alignment with the values and policies that contribute to collective prosperity, remarked Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Financial Group, while accepting the Foreign Policy Association’s 2024 FPA Medal.





Speaking at the Association’s March 7 Financial Services Dinner in New York, Van Saun highlighted America’s contributions to strong global financial systems, rising economic prosperity and the creation of new markets.

“The American banking system is strong and positioned well to continue driving global economic growth through innovation, strong regulatory framework, leadership in capital markets and financial inclusion,” said Van Saun, noting that “these are areas where American banks don’t just lead, they are also where we have the most to contribute.”

Van Saun previously received the FPA’s 2015 Corporate Responsibility Award, presented to individuals and companies who are committed to good corporate citizenship in the communities they serve.

“The FPA is honored to once again recognize Mr. Van Saun for his longtime commitment to global financial services,” said Noel Lateef, President & CEO, FPA. “Under his leadership, Citizens has exemplified the strength and resilience of the United States banking system, showcasing its role as a conduit for international financial stability and growth.”

A 35-year veteran of financial services across the U.S. and the UK, Van Saun is currently a director of Moody’s Corporation and a member of The Clearing House Supervisory Board. He is a member of the Bank Policy Institute board and serves on the board of the Partnership for Rhode Island.

More information about the FPA is available here.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $222.0 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About the Foreign Policy Association

The mission of the Foreign Policy Association today, as it has been for over 100 years, is to serve as a catalyst for developing awareness, understanding, and informed opinion on U.S. foreign policy and global issues. Through its balanced, nonpartisan programs and publications, the FPA encourages citizens to participate in the foreign policy process. More information is available at www.fpa.org.

Contacts

Eleni Garbis



eleni.garbis@citizensbank.com

781-471-2233