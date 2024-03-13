Cloudinary Makes Industry’s Smartest Smart Crop Even Smarter, Sets New Standard for AI-Powered Image Optimization

New capabilities empower brands to transform, optimize and deliver high-quality visual assets with ease and confidence for every user context

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Cloudinary, the image and video technology platform that powers many of the world’s top brands, today announced a series of new intelligent image optimization capabilities, including Automatic Crop (c_auto), the only solution on the market to ensure a contextually consistent, picture-perfect crop for every image at incredible scale. The company also introduced its latest generative AI innovation, Image Enhance (e_enhance), which automatically improves image quality and produces professional-looking results, as well as Enhanced Downscaling, which ensures the highest quality remains when images are reduced for use as thumbnails or previews.









Delivering picture-perfect visual assets to online audiences is critical for any digital business but cropping every image for every digital experience scenario would be impossible for brands to do manually – especially for those managing millions of visual assets. More than 10,000 brands and 1.5 million developers rely on Cloudinary to ensure they deliver fully optimized and performant images and videos. Cloudinary’s newest set of optimization features deliver on the fast and flawless promise that its customers such as Adidas, Etsy, Bass Pro Shops and Fiverr have come to expect.

Cloudinary’s latest optimization innovations enable users to automatically:

Crop complex images such as product images featuring human models and sports-action photos. Automatic Crop (c_auto) delivers unrivaled intelligence and simplicity and is a complement to Cloudinary’s best-in-class AI Auto Gravity (g_auto), a popular capability that ensures the most interesting areas of an image remain the image’s main focus.

such as product images featuring human models and sports-action photos. delivers unrivaled intelligence and simplicity and is a complement to Cloudinary’s best-in-class AI Auto Gravity (g_auto), a popular capability that ensures the most interesting areas of an image remain the image’s main focus. Turn low-quality images into professional-grade assets by solving common issues such as exposure balancing, white balancing and color vividness. With Image Enhance (e_enhance) , brands can trust that every image on web- and mobile-responsive sites looks and performs optimally.

by solving common issues such as exposure balancing, white balancing and color vividness. With , brands can trust that every image on web- and mobile-responsive sites looks and performs optimally. Create picture-perfect image thumbnails and previews through Enhanced Downscaling , which preserves more details when reducing image dimensions.

through , which preserves more details when reducing image dimensions. Deliver all images and videos in the optimal format and size by default based on the user’s device, browser and bandwidth – including new and modern formats such as AVIF, JPEG XL and AV1. Auto-Optimize eliminates the risk of poorly-performing images and videos that harm page-load times and negatively impact the user experience, while also helping to reduce a brand’s digital carbon footprint. Tests of the new feature have shown Cloudinary’s video API is the fastest in the market for delivering optimized videos across the full range of viewing contexts.

“Cloudinary’s media science and AI expertise empowers us to build the most complete set of solutions for delivering dynamic and picture-perfect visual experiences at scale,” said Tal Lev-Ami, co-founder and CTO, Cloudinary. “The intelligent image optimizations announced today further reinforce Cloudinary as the most complete platform for automating the complex and time-consuming optimizations required to engage modern consumers.”

Click the links to learn more about these optimization innovations and see how Cloudinary’s image and video platform delivers the capabilities modern brands need to build more engaging and performant web and app experiences while improving developer efficiency and productivity.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video technology platform that enables the world’s most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at global scale. More than 1.5 million users and 10,000 customers, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Paul Smith, and Peloton, rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps, and sites to life. With the world’s most powerful image and video APIs backed by industry-leading artificial intelligence and patented technology, Cloudinary offers a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver visual experiences at scale. As a result, the most engaging brands across all industries are seeing up to a 203% ROI using Cloudinary with benefits including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

Contacts

Juli Greenwood



Head of Communications and Customer Marketing



juli@cloudinary.com