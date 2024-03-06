Connection Awarded on the Forbes America’s Best Employers 2024 List

Recognized for Engaging Work Environment and Outstanding Employee Satisfaction

MERRIMACK, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce that it has once again been named to the Forbes America’s Best Employers list. Connection ranked #13 out of 400 organizations on the 2024 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers, climbing higher in the rankings from its #88 spot in 2023.





Tim McGrath, President and CEO of Connection said, “It’s an honor to be named one of America’s Best Employers. This accolade speaks volumes about our employees and the supportive culture we’ve created together around shared values of integrity, honesty, and teamwork. Our team’s commitment to inclusivity is deeply rooted in Connection’s history of innovation—every groundbreaking solution or service we provide to customers is the result of dedicated individuals collaborating to bring the best ideas forward. I’m proud of that culture and the supportive work environment we’ve built at Connection. Thank you to Forbes for recognizing our achievement and our incredible employees.”

The Forbes annual ranking of America’s Best Employers—conducted in partnership with market research firm Statista—is based on a survey of more than 170,000 U.S.-based workers at American companies. The survey was conducted based around companies from all industry sectors with more than 1,000 employees in the U.S., with America‘s Best Midsize Employers ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 employees. Overall, 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

###

Contacts

Corporate Communications Contact:

Jeff Frank, 603.683.2083



jeff.frank@connection.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas Baker, 603.683.2505



Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer



tom@connection.com