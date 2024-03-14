CORRECTION: Hypercharge Selected by Trotman Auto Group for DC Fast Charging Stations in Metro Vancouver

Early Adopter of Dealership Charging Solutions Continues Support of EV Adoption

This press release is being re-issued to correct and replace the press release that was issued earlier today. The text of the ticker was inadvertently changed from the original “Cboe CA: HC” to “CBOE: HC”. No other changes were required in the body of the release. The corrected press release follows in full below:

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 13, 2024) – Hypercharge Networks Corp. (Cboe CA: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge“), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, today announced it has signed an agreement with the Trotman Auto Group (“TAG“), an industry-leading, diversified dealer group, to supply three DC fast charging stations at three of its dealerships in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, Canada.

Recognized as one of the most innovative dealer groups in Canada, Trotman Auto Group is an industry-leading, diversified dealer group representing 12 major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) brands across 11 dealerships located across British Columbia.

Under the agreement, one of Hypercharge’s Preferred Partners, Nightingale Electrical Ltd., will install three 200kW DC fast charging stations at TAG’s Abbotsford Chrysler, Langley Chrysler, and Mainland Ford dealerships, with installation due to be completed in Q2 2024.

“Our collaboration with TAG is part of their ongoing strategy and leadership to help promote greater EV and hybrid adoption by offering fast, convenient, and reliable charging stations at its dealerships throughout British Columbia,” said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. “Our ability to provide Level 2 and DC fast charging stations, networking services, carbon credits, and assistance with rebate programs continues to provide us opportunities to work with pioneering auto groups like TAG to serve customers and communities. We look forward to continuing our work with TAG to make EV charging faster and more convenient for consumers in British Columbia, and drive the adoption of zero emission vehicles.”

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (Cboe CA: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson | Executive Vice President | MZ Group

HC@mzgroup.us | (949) 491-8235

Media Contact:

Kyle Kingsnorth | Head of Marketing | Hypercharge

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends”, “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected installation of EV charging stations, contractual performance, and expected growth rates and trends in the EV market. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither NEO Exchange Inc. nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of NEO Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201473