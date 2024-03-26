Credo and Wistron to Demonstrate 800G Linear Receive Optics with 51.2Tbs Switch Platform at OFC 2024

Data Center Operators Reap the Benefits of High Performance, Energy Efficient Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.–Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today announced an upcoming joint demonstration of Linear Receive Optics (LRO), using the Credo Dove 850 DSP, with the 51.2Tb/s Wistron DS-6183-64O 64-port 800GbE switch. The joint demonstration at OFC 2024 in San Diego provides a preview for a new generation of power and cost optimized data center infrastructure designed to handle the ever increasing workloads demanded in AI networks with a lower carbon footprint.









In an LRO transceiver, or Active Optical Cable (AOC), only the transmit path from the electrical input to the optical line side output includes a DSP for signal retiming and equalization. This unlocks dramatic power savings without sacrificing interoperability or standards compliance. All three 800G OSFP LRO modules provided by Credo partners for this demonstration seamlessly “plug and play” with the 51.2T Wistron switch, a tremendous benefit in mass deployment.

Credo invites OFC conference attendees to visit the public display during expo hours in booth 3601 in the San Diego convention center from March 26-28th.

“Linear Receive Optics are pushing the industry forward. Credo is streamlining implementation for module vendors while addressing the need for improved energy efficiency across the data center,” said Anderson Chiu, General Manager of Networking Development, Enterprise and Networking Business Group of Wistron. “The combination of Credo LRO DSPs and our world class switch technology allows our mutual customers to upgrade AI/ML clusters to higher bandwidth connectivity, with less latency, all while saving cost and reducing power and cooling requirements.”

“We are honored to work with Wistron on the first public demonstration of LRO technology in their latest 51.2T switch platform ,” said Chris Collins, Vice President of Optical Marketing at Credo. “Wistron is recognized as a leader in advanced networking and their commitment to supporting LRO allows their customers to enjoy a lower total cost of ownership without sacrificing network performance or throughput.”

About the Credo Dove 850

The Dove 850 is a unidirectional 8 x 112 Gb/s DSP purpose built for the LRO architecture. The Dove 850 DSP aims to address the inherent weakness of a Linear Pluggable Optics (LPO) implementation by facilitating IEEE compliant optical transmit signaling and easing the deployment burden on system operators by eliminating manual, per port tuning. The result is lower bit error rates, enhanced sensitivity, reduced performance variation, and improved resilience to different switch ASICs, PCB traces, optical components, and environmental conditions. Dove 850 allows transceiver vendors to optimize module cost by employing a variety of optics, including VCSELs, silicon photonics, EML or thin-film lithium niobate as dictated by the application requirements.

About the Wistron DS-6183-64O

The DS-6183-64O is a high-performance and high-density switch specially designed for AI/ML applications. It perfectly matches the connectivity requirements for next-generation data centers, including hyperscale core, aggregation layer, and spine-leaf architecture. DS-6183-64O is a compact 2RU 64 port 800G OSFP Ethernet Switch, built with Broadcom Tomahawk 5 chip, providing high bandwidth, high throughput, and reliable solutions. Support up to 102.4Tbps of switching I/O bandwidth and non-blocking switching fabric, delivering wire-speed L2 and L3 packet forwarding capabilities on all ports for Low-latency data transmission and support for state-of-the-art instrumentation feature. With the advanced system integration technique, all OSFP ports on DS-6183-64O support up to 800GbE and can be configured as 2 x 400GbE and also support 18W output. For long-range DCI application, 8 OSFP ports of DS-6183-64O could even support 25W in each port. DS-6183-64O is loaded with ONIE (Open Network Install Environment), which supports the installation of compatible NOS (Network Operating System) software, like SONiC.

