Danavation Technologies Continues Expansion with New Hardware Co-Op Partnership and Signings in Macadoodles and True Value

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 13, 2024) – Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (“Danavation”), a leader in Internet of Things (IoT) technology, is thrilled to announce the signing of six new stores, further solidifying its growth and presence in the retail industry.

Expanding Footprint with Major Hardware Co-Op Partnership, Launching Digital Solutions in Four Tennessee Stores

Danavation is excited to announce its partnership with another prominent hardware Co-Op, adding to its impressive portfolio of collaborations. This new partnership, boasting over 1,500 owners under their banner, marks a significant milestone for Danavation as the preferred supplier to these owners.

As the preferred supplier, Danavation is starting its partnership with the hardware Co-Op by deploying Digital Smart Label™ solutions in four stores across Tennessee. This strategic move underscores the mutual commitment to innovation and operational efficiency. The deployment in these initial stores will serve as a pilot program, showcasing the transformative impact of Danavation’s solutions on pricing accuracy, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Danavation’s status as the only truly North American-based supplier provides these owners with a competitive advantage, ensuring they receive the best pricing, service, and overall experience. This partnership is set to revolutionize the way these hardware Co-Op owners manage their stores, setting a new standard for efficiency and customer engagement in the industry.

Strengthening Partnership with Macadoodles in Oklahoma

Danavation has deepened its partnership with Macadoodles, a move that signifies the strong relationship and trust between the two companies. Macadoodles’ commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with Danavation’s innovative Digital Smart Label™ solutions, which are making a significant impact on the retail landscape. By implementing Danavation’s solutions, Macadoodles has been able to streamline operations, enhance pricing efficiency, and improve customer engagement, leading to increased revenue and a more seamless shopping experience for customers. This latest signing in Oklahoma underscores the substantial growth and success Danavation has achieved in delivering cutting-edge technology to retailers nationwide.

Expanding Footprint with True Value in Hawaii

Danavation’s partnership with True Value continues to strengthen, particularly in Hawaii, where the need for digital solutions has become increasingly apparent. The retail landscape is evolving rapidly, with the cost of goods fluctuating, staff shortages posing challenges, and the need to maximize margins becoming more critical than ever. Danavation’s Digital Smart Label™ solutions address these challenges head-on, providing True Value with the tools needed to adapt to these changes and thrive in a competitive market. The partnership with True Value in Hawaii is just the beginning of a wave of retailers transitioning to digital solutions, driven by the need to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and eliminate margin erosion.

Driving Innovation and Growth

“These new signings are a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and growth in the retail industry,” said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. “We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional solutions and experiences to retailers and customers.”

About Danavation Technologies Corp.

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based IoT technology company, offering micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The company’s Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and PaaS, provide real-time solutions for automating labeling, pricing, product information, and promotions.

For further information, please contact:

John Ricci

President & Chief Executive Officer

905-605-6702

hello@danavation.com

investors@danavation.com

