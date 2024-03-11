Data Quadrant Report Ranks Swimlane Undisputed Leader in Security Automation

Swimlane Turbine outperforms all SOAR vendors in latest SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swimlane, automation for the entire security organization, today announced its recognition as the leader in the Info-Tech Research Group 2024 Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) Data Quadrant Report. Among the 20 SOAR vendors evaluated in the report, Swimlane is positioned the furthest up and to the right on the quadrant and is recognized as the highest-ranked provider for its unmatched capabilities in product strategy and vendor support, integrations, case management, and more.









The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from security, IT and business professionals. Based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment from real users, the report empowers business leaders to confidently select the right solution for their SOAR needs.

“This industry-leading recognition underscores how Swimlane has redefined SOAR and is leading the market in revolutionizing security operations and enabling organizations to achieve previously unimaginable security effectiveness,” said James Brear, CEO at Swimlane. “In the face of rapidly evolving threats and ongoing staff challenges, AI-enabled security automation is no longer a luxury – it’s an essential tool for every enterprise to equip their security teams and achieve a more robust security posture.”

Swimlane Turbine: The Head of the Pack in Security Automation

In January, Swimlane announced new Swimlane Turbine innovations, Canvas and Hero Artificial Intelligence (AI). This transformative combination empowers security teams to build automation in seconds with limitless integration possibilities, leading to dramatic time and resource savings. Innovations like these are why Swimlane is ranked first in product strategy and rate of improvement against all other SOAR vendors.

Swimlane also recently announced explosive customer adoption in 2023 and is now trusted by 40 Fortune 500 companies. The company’s growth solidifies Swimlane as the largest and fastest-growing pure-play security automation company. It’s no wonder why Swimlane received twice as many reviews as the second-ranked SOAR vendor.

Delivering the industry’s most robust set of capabilities, Swimlane ranked highest among the analyzed vendors in key categories including vendor support, integration capabilities and case management. Swimlane innovations in these features include:

Dynamic Case Management : Swimlane analyzes and enriches incident data in real time so that analysts can spend time making decisions instead of gathering information manually. This helps analysts institutionalize unique business processes while ensuring that compliance standards are enforced.

: Swimlane analyzes and enriches incident data in real time so that analysts can spend time making decisions instead of gathering information manually. This helps analysts institutionalize unique business processes while ensuring that compliance standards are enforced. Limitless Integration Capabilities : Swimlane offers infinite integrations that deliver ecosystem-agnostic orchestration solutions for any security function. From conventional SOC tools and firewalls to HR systems, compliance software, and physical security cameras, if it has an API, Swimlane can integrate with it.

: Swimlane offers infinite integrations that deliver ecosystem-agnostic orchestration solutions for any security function. From conventional SOC tools and firewalls to HR systems, compliance software, and physical security cameras, if it has an API, Swimlane can integrate with it. Vendor Support: Swimlane has an extensive and dedicated in-house customer success team that helps identify a customer’s specific needs including goals, use cases and metrics to measure success. This strong partnership forms the foundation for building, testing, and deploying Swimlane successfully.

About Swimlane

Swimlane delivers automation for the entire security organization. Swimlane Turbine is the AI-enabled, low-code security automation platform that unifies security teams, tools, and telemetry in-and-beyond the SOC into a single system of record to reduce process and data fatigue while quantifying business value and ensuring overall security effectiveness.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and analyst firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.

By collecting data from real IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

