Deluxe Named 2024 CIO 100 Award Winner

Payment & Data Company’s Digital First Platform recognized by Foundry’s CIO for transformation and innovation in technology

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a modern Payments and Data company, today announced it has been named a CIO 100 Award winner for its Deluxe Digital-First Platform, a comprehensive suite of tech-forward products and services. This is a recognition of the company’s commitment to innovation and technological excellence.





The CIO 100 Awards, now in their 30th year, spotlight 100 organizations worldwide and the collaborative teams within them that leverage technology in innovative ways to drive business value. The Deluxe Digital-First Platform is a clear example of the 100+ year old company’s transformation into a leading Payments & Data business. This work is the capstone of our multi-year endeavor to overhaul outdated systems and processes.

“This award is the team’s award for driving technological innovation at Deluxe,” said Yogaraj “Yogs” Jayaprakasam, SVP and Chief Technology and Digital Officer at Deluxe. “Our Digital First Platform represents a pivotal shift in the company’s strategy where our technology is our product, not just used to run our business. This significant shift enable us to deliver cutting-edge solutions and drive meaningful value for our customers. We are honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the digital landscape.”

This innovative platform introduces a composable, cloud-native, data-driven, and secure framework that drives product innovation and boosts operational efficiency. By adopting this platform, Deluxe has reaffirmed its identity as a forward-thinking, data-driven organization, challenging its conventional image as a century-old check printer. The platform comprises five core components, all launched within the last year:

Deluxe.Data , an industry-leading data lake

, an industry-leading data lake Deluxe.Connect , a developer portal facilitating seamless integration

, a developer portal facilitating seamless integration Deluxe.AI , a generative AI ecosystem driving intelligent insights

, a generative AI ecosystem driving intelligent insights Deluxe.Trust , ensuring rigorous data security and regulatory compliance

, ensuring rigorous data security and regulatory compliance Composable, reusable development libraries that foster agility and scalability

Despite being a multi-year transformational effort, all five components are operational and already delivering a positive return on investment for Deluxe, while setting the stage for ongoing development and refinement through 2025.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a modern Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. With roots tracing back more than 100 years as the original payments company and inventor of the checkbook, we’ve evolved into a leader in digital payments and data solutions, facilitating seamless connections to propel businesses forward. Leveraging our powerful scale, we support millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions, and hundreds of the world’s leading consumer brands, processing nearly $3 trillion in payment volume annually. Explore how Deluxe can elevate your business at www.deluxe.com.

Contacts

Brian Anderson, VP, Strategy & Investor Relations



651-447-4197



brian.anderson@deluxe.com

Keith Negrin, VP, Communications



612-669-1459



keith.negrin@deluxe.com