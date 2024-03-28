Dynatron Software and NCM Associates Partner On New Fixed Operations Focused 20 Groups

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dynatron Software and NCM Associates are excited to announce a new strategic partnership combining Dynatron’s data business intelligence with NCM’s 20 Group expertise to deliver a brand new product, Fixed Operations Virtual Performance Groups (FOVPG). FOVPG combines Dynatron’s industry leadership of maximizing client’s customer pay and warranty effective labor rates, along with NCM’s leadership in 20 Group moderation to drive service and parts department profitability. FOVPG is designed for current Dynatron customers, enabling them to meet virtually throughout the year every other month.

“We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with NCM Associates, combining our expertise in data business intelligence with NCM’s proven moderating capabilities. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance service and parts profitability for thousands of Dynatron and NCM customers alike.” – Leigh Silver, CEO | Dynatron Software

“The power of data plus peer collaboration can be the difference in an average manager becoming a great manager. Dynatron partnered with NCM to bring it all together through the Fixed Operations Virtual Performance Groups (FOVPG). General Managers and Service Managers will have an opportunity to come together as peers sharing challenges and solutions.” – Steve Hall, Vice President, United States | NCM Associates, Inc.

About Dynatron Software

Dynatron Software makes running Fixed Operations easier and more profitable. Their foundational solution, PriceSmart, digests complex DMS data making it easily actionable for optimizing price, maximizing ELR, and improving profitability. PriceSmart focuses on Fixed Ops labor and parts price optimization, pricing compliance, and price erosion to help increase CP ELR. Dynatron’s solutions are powered by an advanced analytics platform, ROI Suite (Repair Order Insights), that identifies the hidden revenue opportunities.

About NCM Associates

With over 75 years of experience, NCM Associates, and its staff of experienced professionals are proud to serve thousands of dealers, dealer groups, and OEMs in Canada, the United States, and Asia Pacific. NCM prides itself on being the largest and most trusted automotive business intelligence provider offering their clients knowledge and data to make informed decisions for their dealership operations. They continue to provide innovative business management systems, management and leadership training, 20 Groups, consulting programs, and other automotive-related resources to meet the needs of their clients in today’s automotive industry.

