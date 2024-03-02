Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. Announces Cory Silver as President

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 1, 2024) – Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: EDY) (“Eddy” or the “Company”), is delighted to announce, in line with its strategic succession planning, the appointment of Cory Silver as its President effective March 1st, 2024.

Bringing a wealth of experience, Mr. Silver steps into his new role with a comprehensive understanding of the advanced technology and building solutions industry. The transition to this leadership position comes after a succession process during which previous management gradually handed over leadership responsibilities. In his role as a consultant for Eddy, Mr. Silver has spearheaded notable enhancements in the Company’s operational and sales processes, contributing significantly to improved cash flow from operating activities.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of President at Eddy and am committed to driving the company’s success further,” said Mr. Silver. “With our cutting-edge smart technologies, we are poised for continued growth and are dedicated to expanding our product offerings. Our goal is to empower both new and existing clients to manage their water-related issues effectively through advanced leak detection and monitoring services.”

For additional information please visit our website www.eddysolutions.com.

ABOUT EDDY

Eddy is a North American developer, manufacturer and distributor of commercial water leak detection equipment, including sensors, smart meters and monitored valves helping property owners protect against damage related to leaks and manage water usage remotely. For more detail on the Company’s products or corporate information please visit www.eddysolutions.com. Eddy Smart Home Solutions Inc. is listed on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EDY.

For further information on the financial results of the Company, please review the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, available on Eddy’s SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca.

