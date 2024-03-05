EdgeNectar Expands Converged Core Network, Supports 5G Open RAN

EdgeNectar Joins the Arm Partner Program and 5G Solution Lab as a Partner

San Jose, Calif., March 4, 2024 – On the heels of Mobile World Congress concluding, EdgeNectar, a provider of AI-driven, private 5G and edge compute solutions to enterprises, announced it supports 5G Open RAN using the latest technology from Arm. The company also joined the Arm® Partner Program and 5G Solution Lab as a partner. EdgeNectar’s converged 4G/5G core network now supports both 3GPP standardized RAN and Open RAN. The company demonstrated its converged core network interoperating with Open RAN at the Arm booth during Mobile World Congress 2024.

“EdgeNectar’s expansion to support 5G Open RAN using Arm’s latest technology offers enterprises greater flexibility, efficiency, scalability, and simplified deployment. EdgeNectar’s use of Arm technology facilitates a compact hardware design, enabling more deployment options in on-site and cloud environments. Our principles of compact design, ease of deployment, and simplified management will remain central to meeting the demands of our enterprise users across many industries as networks continue to evolve.” said Ken Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of EdgeNectar.



Powered by Arm technology, EdgeNectar’s converged core network provides several significant benefits for enterprise customers, including:

Compact Hardware Design – Reduces physical footprint, ideal for space-constrained deployments: Arm’s technology, renowned for its efficiency and low power consumption, provides crucial attributes for mobile network infrastructure. Leveraging Arm’s latest advancements, EdgeNectar can develop core network components that are powerful and compact. This compactness is critical for enterprise customer deployments and locations where space is premium. It also facilitates easier scaling of network infrastructure to meet growing demand without the need for proportionally larger physical space. EdgeNectar’s converged core network can support from a few hundred to several hundreds of thousands of subscribers’ devices.



About EdgeNectar, Inc.

EdgeNectar provides end-to-end private 5G and edge computing solutions, supporting hybrid mobile network solutions for both private and public mobile networks such as hospitals, airports, shopping centers and universities. Its solution simplifies 5G mobile networks for a zero-touch operation, leveraging AI and machine learning technology to automate network operations. EdgeNectar enhances and extends enterprise customers’ capability to connect people, devices and information anywhere, anytime, with guaranteed security and quality of service. Founded in 2019, EdgeNectar Inc. is based in San Jose, California, with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.





Press Contact:

Carmen Hughes

+1.650.576.6444

carmen@edgenectar.com