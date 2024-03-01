Enhancing Cybersecurity and Resource Optimization in Schools

By Charlie Sander, CEO of ManagedMethods

We are living through an era where technology permeates every aspect of education. So, the need to safeguard sensitive information and optimize IT resources within educational institutions is fundamental.



Cyber threats from various malicious actors have become more sophisticated, so schools have the formidable challenge of investing in cybersecurity while not blowing their limited budget. Proper resource allocation is crucial. But it’s not as simple as introducing a wealth of new protocols, rubbing your hands together, and saying, “job done.” School leaders need to assess the ideal composition of their IT team to strengthen defenses against growing threats properly.



Let’s dive into how schools can employ the best cyber practices for achieving both objectives and how diverse perspectives within IT teams can enhance cybersecurity in educational settings.

Cybersecurity Is a People Problem

One of the most common misnomers about cybersecurity is that it’s solely a technological problem. The reality is that every cybersecurity attack originates from human actions, highlighting the pivotal role of human expertise in mitigating and responding to threats. Therefore school leaders need to invest in professionals with the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities to defend against evolving cyber threats successfully.



Unfortunately, as reported in Global Knowledge IT Skills and Salary Report, the lack of qualified cybersecurity talent is a genuine concern and highlights the importance of prioritizing human capital investment. If schools can hone in on hiring the right cybersecurity professionals, they can improve their technological solutions.

Cybersecurity strategies have evolved from traditional perimeter defense approaches to more comprehensive models like “defense in depth” and “zero-trust” cybersecurity. While technological advancements play a crucial role, the human element remains central to the effectiveness of cybersecurity measures.

How to Optimize Resource Allocation

Educational institutions must strike a balance between cybersecurity investment and cost optimization. The way to do it is by prioritizing resources based on risk assessments and compliance requirements to help allocate funds efficiently. Additionally, it’s essential to implement role-based access control that ensures that users only access necessary resources, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and potential data breaches while minimizing costs by not granting tonnes of different accounts.



These regular reviews of access permissions and memberships help maintain a school’s security posture while minimizing the potential pain of administrative overhead. Effective allocation of resources also means that cybersecurity teams can deploy threat detection technologies, proactive monitoring solutions, and resilient incident response mechanisms.

Furthermore, dedicating resources to enhance and refresh threat intelligence continuously enables organizations to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats, thereby reducing the probability and severity of potential cyber incidents.

Focusing on Specialized Areas

Cybersecurity has become something that involves so many sub-specialties, each addressing specific aspects of security implementation and management. The most important functional specializations include Architecture and Policy, Data Loss Prevention, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Identity and Access Management, Incident Response and Forensic Analysis, Penetration Testing, Secure DevOps, and Secure Software Development.

Collaborative efforts among these different focus areas ensure comprehensive coverage of cybersecurity requirements within schools. Moreover, if budget permits, outsourcing specific specialized tasks can supplement internal capabilities and provide expertise in areas where resources may be limited.

Advantages of Diversity in Cybersecurity Teams

Having an inclusive team is not just a matter of meeting quotas and checking boxes, it’s about leveraging diverse perspectives to enhance defenses against threats. Historically, the cybersecurity sector has faced challenges with diversity being a male-dominated field—less than a quarter of the cybersecurity workforce are women. However, as educational institutions progress, the importance of inclusivity and diversity becomes undeniable.

Diverse teams in cybersecurity bring a wealth of different perspectives, experiences, and insights to the table, which should translate into improving the understanding of potential risks and vulnerabilities Creating a genuinely inclusive cybersecurity culture requires commitment from leadership, investment in educational initiatives, and embedding inclusivity in hiring practices. There are mentorship and sponsorship programs that can further support diversity by providing guidance and opportunities for career advancement to individuals from underrepresented groups.

If schools can focus on collaborative efforts and strategic resource allocation, it will allow them to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape with resilience and confidence, ensuring a secure environment for students and staff.

About The Author

Charlie Sander, CEO of ManagedMethods, has over 30 years of IT industry experience.

Charlie holds ten patents and earned a BSEE degree from the University of Texas at Austin’s Cockrell School of Engineering.