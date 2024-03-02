Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 2023 Letter to Investors Now Available

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that it has published the partnership’s 2023 Letter to Investors. The letter is available on the Enterprise website at www.enterpriseproducts.com. Hard copies of the letter may be requested free of charge at https://ir.enterpriseproducts.com/notifications-requests.


Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and marine terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 300 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

