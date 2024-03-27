Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$EQIX #classaction–Attorney Advertising–Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Equinix, Inc. (“Equinix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EQIX). Investors who purchased Equinix securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EQIX.


Investigation Details:

On March 20, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a report, “Equinix Exposed: Major Accounting Manipulation, Core Business Decay And Selling an AI Pipe Dream As Insiders Cashed Out Hundreds of Millions.” The report stated that its “investigation, which included a review of financial and litigation records and interviews with 37 former Equinix employees, industry experts and competitors, revealed that Equinix manipulates its accounting for AFFO (“adjusted funds from operations”), the key profitability metric for REITs. We estimate this metric was overstated by at least 22% in 2023 alone.” Following this news, Equinix stock dropped over 4% during intraday trading on March 20, 2024.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Equinix securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EQIX. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Contacts

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com

