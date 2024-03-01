Exchange Listing, LLC Advises Vocodia Holdings IPO And Secures Cboe Listing

Fort Lauderdale, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – February 29, 2024) – Exchange Listing, LLC has successfully spearheaded the inaugural Cboe IPO for Vocodia Holdings (CBOE: VHAI), marking a significant milestone for the Company and its groundbreaking conversational AI technology.

On February 22, 2024, Vocodia Holdings launched its IPO, raising $5,950,000 before underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.

As a pioneer in AI software, Vocodia Holdings specializes in developing advanced AI functionalities, making them accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable, catering to extensive enterprise needs.

Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia, emphasized, “The strategic guidance provided by Exchange Listing on Vocodia’s IPO journey was transformative, allowing me to focus on our core technology and business operations. With their deep insights into capital market nuances and unwavering support through every step of the IPO process, they equipped my management team and me with the tools needed to effectively maneuver through the complexities of current public markets.

Exchange Listing’s CEO, Peter Goldstein, praised the Vocodia team for their innovative use of AI and sales technology. He expressed his confidence in their ability to set new industry standards. “Vocodia’s commitment to innovation is impressive, and their integration of AI into sales is transformative. I’m excited about their trajectory, especially their ability to convert an imminent customer pipeline into tangible revenue. This capability positions them to make a profound impact on the industry,” Goldstein noted, emphasizing his optimism for Vocodia’s path forward.

Erik Sloane, Global VP of Corporate Listings at Cboe Global Markets stated, “We’ve had the privilege of working with the Exchange Listing team on previous IPOs across our global platform with smooth and seamless results and our efforts together on the recent Vocodia Holdings (CBOE: VHAI) IPO was no exception. The Exchange Listing team brings a range of professional skills to the table, including expertise in banking, legal, and corporate communications. They are professional, transparent, and on-point with efforts as they bring qualified companies to public markets. The team manages expectations carefully and delivered an IPO experience that met the needs of the company and their shareholders. The team and I look forward to continued collaboration with Exchange Listing on future go-public transactions across our global markets.”

The IPO comprised 1,400,000 Units at $4.25 each, with each Unit including a share of common stock, a Series A Warrant for additional shares at $5.525, and a Series B Warrant at $8.50.

The offering also includes a provision for underwriters to purchase an additional 210,000 Units within 45 days, under the same terms as the initial offering.

Alexander Capital L.P. was the sole book-running manager, with Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP and Sullivan & Worcester LLP serving as legal counsel to Vocodia and the underwriters, respectively.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is a conversational AI software company that develops and provides scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. The Company builds practical AI functions that are easily obtainable to businesses on cloud-based platforms at a lower cost than traditional services, and scalable to multi-agent vast enterprise platforms. Vocodia’s services allow for AI sales representatives to reduce human labor costs and responsibilities, while increasing the reach and efficacy of human-led, purposeful, agenda driven, and conversational communications. Vocodia delivers its patent pending conversational AI software in the form of Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (“DISAs”), which are built and programmed to sound human. The DISAs perform business tasks effectively, which normally require humans to converse with one another, and thus provide the best representation for each of Vocodia’s customers’ businesses. For more information, please visit: www.vocodia.com.

About Exchange Listing

Exchange Listing provides growth companies with direct access to a one-stop solution in the strategic planning and implementation of listing on a senior exchange such as NASDAQ, NYSE and Cboe in a cost eﬀective and eﬃcient process. We assist clients in going public whether through an initial public oﬀering, listing from another marketplace, merger or direct oﬀering. We serve as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers, lawyers, and other service providers. Our founders, strategic partners, and advisors are entrepreneurs with backgrounds in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance, and business management and have served as oﬃcers and directors of public and private companies. We pride ourselves on taking a hands-on role with our clients throughout the listing process.

