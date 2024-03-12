FactSet Releases Transcript Assistant, A Game-Changing AI Tool for Earnings Call Analysis

First interactive GenAI product available in the FactSet Workstation, with approx. 4,000 active users

NORWALK, Conn., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced the release of Transcript Assistant, a GenAI-powered, conversational chatbot that accelerates in-depth research and analysis of earnings call transcripts.

Transcript Assistant leverages generative AI (GenAI) to help users search, analyze, and extract valuable, actionable insights from all transcripts in FactSet, ultimately enhancing the investment research process within the FactSet Workstation.

The interactive tool allows users to submit custom queries regarding the transcript in a two-way interface that goes beyond earnings summarizations, such as, ‘How is the company discussing the impact of a U.S. recession?’. From there, the large language models identify, synthesize, and surface relevant transcript information to help users maximize efficiency and unlock insights that inform critical business decisions.

Key features include:

Interactive Chat Assistant: Digest earnings calls quickly with bespoke questions and pre-populated prompts that provide summaries for specific sections and/or speakers, hone in on key data points, and explore trending themes. Robust Search Capabilities: Users can easily search for specific keywords, phrases, or topics within the transcripts, enabling them to find relevant information more efficiently. View Intelligent Summaries: Transcript Assistant provides high-level summaries, high/low takeaways, updated management guidance, and key themes shortly after the call ends that can be accessed anywhere in FactSet’s applications where transcripts are available. Seamless Integration: Transcripts and extracted data can be seamlessly exported to other FactSet applications or external tools to facilitate further analysis or integration with existing workflows.

FactSet integrates the expertise of its StreetAccount news and insight business to create strict quality and accuracy controls for Transcript Assistant. By drawing on the extensive financial experience of this team of human experts, Transcript Assistant is optimized to efficiently extract relevant insights, backed by enhanced reliability and integrity.

Emily Geer, Senior Director, Corporates at FactSet, said: “Clients are at the heart of everything we do, which is why we are thrilled to introduce our first interactive GenAI solution available within the FactSet Workstation to all firm types. Transcript Assistant is the go-to efficiency tool to not only navigate, but to excel during earnings season. We’re proud to power our clients’ research workflows with innovative AI solutions and industry-leading earnings content to improve decision-making and drive productivity.”

Stas Timofeyev, Senior Analyst, Quantitative Solutions and Portfolio Analysis at Kennedy Capital Management, said: “We are very proud of our labor-intensive research process, which has been the cornerstone of our success for over 40 years. FactSet Transcript Assistant is an innovative AI tool that enhances our efficiency and helps decision-making capabilities during earnings season by providing constructive insights through an interactive chat. It’s a valuable addition to our arsenal. We look forward to leveraging more of FactSet’s cutting-edge AI solutions to help us stay ahead in a competitive, dynamic market.”

FactSet is committed to data privacy and security across all our solutions. With Transcript Assistant, users can prompt confidently knowing that FactSet does not use queries for automated model training or fine-tuning.

Transcript Assistant marks the company’s first fully released, interactive GenAI solution available in the FactSet Workstation to all firm types. This latest innovation is part of the company’s mile-deep workflow automation pillar outlined in FactSet’s AI Blueprint, a product roadmap that establishes how the power of AI will continue to enhance FactSet’s industry-leading solutions to deliver unparalleled levels of personalization, discoverability, and productivity to clients.

For more information on FactSet’s AI solutions, please visit: Artificial Intelligence | AI Technology Solutions | FactSet

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to nearly 8,000 global clients, including over 207,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

FactSet

Investor Relations:

Ali van Nes

+1.203.810.2273

Avannes@factset.com

Media Relations:

Megan Kovach

+1.512.736.2795

megan.kovach@factset.com