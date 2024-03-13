Fiduciary Trust International Welcomes Two Industry Leaders to Radnor Office

Seasoned Wealth Management Veterans Maris A. Ogg, CFA, & Jeffrey M. Bagley, CFA, CFP® Bring Decades of Experience and Expertise in Cultivating Long-Lasting Client Relationships Throughout Philadelphia’s Main Line

RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Maris A. Ogg, CFA, and Jeffrey M. Bagley, CFA, CFP®, have joined the firm as managing director and senior portfolio manager, both based in its Radnor office.





“The Mid-Atlantic region remains a vital growth market for us, and we’re proud that our clients trust us to provide top-notch service and personalized solutions tailored to their needs,” said Julie Strong Karnavas, Fiduciary Trust International regional managing director for the Radnor office. “Moreover, we take immense pride in the caliber of professionals we attract to our team. Maris and Jeff exemplify wealth management excellence, aligning perfectly with our commitment to setting the bar for industry standards. We’re confident that they will leverage our wealth planning services and holistic capabilities to empower clients in achieving their financial goals.”

Ms. Ogg has more than 35 years of experience in the wealth and investment management industry. Prior to joining Fiduciary Trust International, she served as founding principal and director of Tower Bridge Advisors, where she oversaw the daily activities of the firm and was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tower Bridge, Ms. Ogg was a founder, president, and chief investment officer of Radnor Capital Management.

“I look forward to being a part of the growth story already underway in Radnor,” said Ms. Ogg. “Most importantly, I look forward to leveraging Fiduciary Trust International’s holistic offering to help more clients and families build and pass down a legacy as unique as they are, while ensuring a continued impact that stands the test of time.”

Earlier in her career, Ms. Ogg served as director of research at both Boenning & Scattergood and W.H. Newbolds. Ms. Ogg is also a former president of the Financial Analysts of Philadelphia and served as the eastern region representative for The CFA Society. Ms. Ogg also serves on the Board of Independence Mission Schools (IMS), the Fox School of Business at Temple University’s Owl Advisory Board, and the Delaware Valley Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society. She earned her M.B.A. and B.S. in Finance from Ohio State University.

Mr. Bagley brings over three decades of experience in the wealth and investment management industry. He joins Fiduciary Trust International from The Haverford Trust Company, where he managed relationships with more than 100 clients, including charitable and for-profit institutions, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and family offices. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in portfolio management and delivering unparalleled client service.

“I am honored to join Fiduciary Trust International, a firm renowned for its commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing exceptional service to clients,” said Mr. Bagley. “I look forward to leveraging Fiduciary Trust’s leading and extensive offerings and capabilities to strengthen relationships with clients while contributing meaningfully to the firm’s mission of preserving and enhancing client wealth over the long term.”

Earlier in his career, Mr. Bagley was an analyst at Schroder & Co. and NatWest Markets, as well as a senior industry analyst and editor at The Value Line Investment Survey.

Mr. Bagley, who holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designations, graduated from The State University of New York at Oneonta with a Bachelor of Science degree in business economics. He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from Fordham University’s Gabelli Graduate School of Business.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $97 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2023, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, Fort Lauderdale, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and X: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,400 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of February 29, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

