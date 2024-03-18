Forbright Bank and National Park Foundation Launch New Partnership

$250,000 donation will fund initiatives to protect park land and expand access to National Parks

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forbright Bank, a nationwide full-service bank helping accelerate the transition to a sustainable and low-carbon economy, announced support for the National Park Foundation to help fund their mission and programs to expand protection of America’s park lands and connect more people to the country’s more than 400 national parks. The partnership, which arose out of the two organizations’ shared commitment to protecting and conserving America’s natural treasures, was set in motion with Forbright making a $250,000 donation to the National Park Foundation, and Forbright will continue its engagement through employee initiatives and special offerings.

“America’s national parks are a crown jewel of our country, and we have tremendous respect for the work of the National Park Foundation,” said John Delaney, Founder and Chairman of Forbright Bank. “Forbright’s mission to build an enduring bank focused on sustainability aligns with the National Park Foundation’s mission to protect our national parks for future generations.”

Forbright Bank’s donation will help support many of the National Park Foundation’s initiatives, such as the expansion of in-park EV charging infrastructure, advancing wetland restoration to increase carbon storage, improving water purification, and helping the National Park Foundation achieve its goal of diverting 75% of national park waste annually from landfills.

Forbright Bank’s headquarters in Chevy Chase, MD are minutes away from several national park sites, including the National Mall and Memorial Parks, Great Falls Park, and Anacostia Park. The Bank’s commitment to sustainability is evident in everything from employee incentives for practices like biking to work or purchasing electric vehicles to its focus on financing sustainable projects like solar panels or affordable housing.

America created the world’s first national park in 1872 with the passage of the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act. Today, most Americans live within 100 miles of a national park and more than 300 million people visit the National Park System annually.

About Forbright Bank:

Forbright Bank (www.forbrightbank.com), Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, is a full-service bank taking action to decarbonize the economy. Headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Forbright is committed to accelerating the transition to a sustainable, clean energy economy by financing the companies, investors, and innovators driving that change.

Contacts

Ben Wakana



info@forbrightbank.com