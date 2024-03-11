Former United Parcel Service Executive Nick Costides Joins Board of Directors at Robust.AI

Board Appointment Coincides with Leadership Team Expansion of Hardware, Robotics, Warehouse and Logistics Experts

SAN CARLOS, Calif.—Robust.AI, the company transforming how robots work for people, today announced the appointment of Nick Costides, former President of Information Technology at United Parcel Service (UPS), to its Board of Directors.





Through various roles during a distinguished career encompassing multiple business sectors and across numerous geographies, Costides ascended to the position of President of Information Technology at UPS, one of the most well-known global shipping and logistics companies in the world. He is widely acknowledged for spearheading the development of numerous technological initiatives that have revolutionized and reshaped the supply chain logistics and transportation field.

“Nick’s deep industry knowledge of logistics and supply chain management, and knack for navigating complex spaces make him a perfect fit for our vision of reshaping collaborative robotic solutions,” according to Robust.AI’s Co-Founder and CEO, Anthony Jules. “We’re excited to have him join us as we dive into this journey of shaping the future of robots working for people.”

“I see incredible potential at Robust.AI and look forward to the impactful work we can achieve together,” added Nick Costides. “I’m eager to work with this talented team as they help organizations bring efficiency and productivity to logistics and supply chain processes.”

In addition to the board appointment, Robust.AI also recently expanded its leadership team to include two experts in robotics and warehousing. Justine Rembisz has joined as Vice President of Hardware and is leading the development and manufacturing of Robust.AI’s next generation of robots. Rembisz brings her vast experience in cross-functional hardware design, development and manufacturing from her time at Everyday Robotics and X, the moonshot factory.

Ben Gruettner joins as Vice President of Revenue and is spearheading the company’s sales strategies and partnerships. Gruettner has a proven track record in driving business growth for robotics and warehousing companies. He joins Robust.AI from Covariant.

“We’re at an exciting time at Robust.AI, and Ben and Justine’s experience will be extremely valuable as we scale and help customers apply collaborative mobile robot solutions,” added Jules.

Warehouse, logistics and 3PL facilities are dynamic environments, and workflows change frequently based on a variety of factors including peak shopping seasons and wide-ranging product variety. Robust AI’s first Collaborative Mobile Robot, Carter, can be autonomous when operators want it to be and collaborative when situations dictate working with a human operator. Carter works with and around people without changing the environment and optimizes workflows to increase the engagement and productivity of people.

Costides appointment and the new executive additions follow on other exciting developments at Robust.AI.

DHL Supply Chain, the global leader in contract logistics, recently announced a new partnership with Robust.AI to develop and deploy an innovative fleet of warehouse robots. The strategic alliance leverages DHL Supply Chain’s deep understanding of logistics challenges and proven track record in implementing automated solutions and Robust.AI’s expertise in artificial intelligence and advanced robotics. The companies will first focus on piloting and deploying ‘Carter,’ a collaborative mobile robot that provides flexible warehouse material handling automation.

