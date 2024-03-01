Gamifly Launches Aylab: A New Platform for Web3 Project Discovery and Engagement

Gamifly introduces Aylab, a platform enhancing Web3 project discovery and engagement, aiming to support developers and foster a more inclusive Web3 community.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – February 29, 2024) – Gamifly, a leading dApp by user base according to DappRadar, has announced the launch of Aylab, a new platform aimed at facilitating Web3 project discovery and engagement. This initiative seeks to leverage the insights gained from Gamifly’s success, aiming to provide developers with improved access to Web3 technologies.

In an effort to support the growth of the Web3 ecosystem, Aylab has been introduced by the team behind Gamifly, which is known for its significant user engagement, with nearly 1 million monthly active wallets. Aylab is the result of collaboration with various Web3 entities, aiming to offer developers a way to showcase their Web3 products and services globally.

The Web3 ecosystem is constantly evolving, creating challenges for developers in terms of visibility and user engagement. Aylab is designed to address these challenges by offering developers tools, insights, and analytics to help promote their projects more effectively and engage with a worldwide audience.

Robert Zhang, Co-founder of Aylab, stated, “Building on our experience with Gamifly, we aim to provide developers with the tools they need to reach and engage with users more effectively. Aylab is focused on assisting Web3 developers in navigating the challenges of user discovery and engagement.”

Aylab’s launch represents a step towards supporting the development and diversification of the Web3 ecosystem. By facilitating access to a diverse user base, Aylab aims to contribute to the creation of a more dynamic and inclusive Web3 community.

About Aylab

Aylab is a new platform developed by the creators of Gamifly, one of the top dApps in terms of user engagement. With a focus on enhancing connectivity and accessibility within the blockchain space, Aylab aims to support developers and users in exploring the Web3 ecosystem.

