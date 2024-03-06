Gigantor Technologies INC Welcomes Major General Viet Luong as Executive Vice President

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigantor Technologies INC, a leading innovator of high-performance Edge AI systems, proudly announces the appointment of Major General (Retired) Viet Luong as the Executive Vice President. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades in the United States Army, Major General Luong brings invaluable strategic leadership and operational experience to Gigantor Technologies.









Born in Vietnam and immigrating to the United States in 1975 as a political refugee, Major General Luong’s journey is marked by dedication, selfless service, and an unwavering commitment to our country. In addition to extensive combat experience, Luong played pivotal roles in critical strategic assignments throughout his career. His leadership was instrumental in shaping national policy and driving Army modernization efforts, ensuring readiness and effectiveness in the face of evolving global challenges.

Luong’s final assignment was as the Commanding General of the U.S. Army in Japan. In this capacity, he effectively operationalized his command and improved Japan’s U.S. Army force posture in the face of superpower competition against near-peer adversaries in the region. He also worked closely with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to improve interoperability and assisted the latter in enhancing its lethality, capabilities, and capacity in the defense of Japan.

“We are super excited to welcome Major General Viet Luong to the team here at Gigantor Technologies,” said Don Gaspar, CEO of Gigantor Technologies Inc. “His wealth of experience, strategic insight, and dedication to excellence will be instrumental as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation in Edge AI systems.”

Since he retired from active duty, Major General Luong has served in several prominent roles, including Chief Operating Officer and member of the board of advisors for several private companies. In addition, he is currently serving on the board of directors for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation and as a Leadership Fellow for the Association of the United States Army.

“I am honored to join Gigantor Technologies and contribute to the company’s mission of driving innovation in Edge AI systems,” said Major General Viet Luong. “I’m also excited to leverage my experience in supporting Gigantor’s contributions to national defense and the commercial markets.”

As Gigantor welcomes Major General Viet Luong to the team, the company reaffirms its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine the possibilities of Edge AI technology.

