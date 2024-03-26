GigaOm Again Ranks IP Infusion as a Leader and Outperformer in its 2024 Network Operating System Radar Reports

For the fourth consecutive year, IP Infusion’s OcNOS® is designated one of the most mature, complete, and field-tested disaggregated network operating systems available for a wide range of network environments in GigaOm’s landscape analysis

IP Infusion, the market leader in carrier-grade networking software systems, announced today that GigaOm has designated IP Infusion a Leader, Outperformer and Platform player for all three of its annual Network Operating System (NOS) Radar Reports.





This is the fourth consecutive year that IP Infusion’s OcNOS® platform has been deemed one of the most complete, mature and field-tested disaggregated platforms available of the 19 of the top NOS vendors GigaOm analysts evaluated. OcNOS again outperformed incumbent providers, including Cisco, Juniper and Arista. IP Infusion was ranked as a NOS Leader/Outperformer in NSPs and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Cloud and Network Service Providers (NSPs), and Enterprise and SMBs.

IP Infusion was recognized as a Leader and Outperformer because of several strengths: its OcNOS allows for substantial cost savings, supports modern data center applications, delivers cloud-based network services, hosts virtual routing functions, and eases the transition from traditional networks. The reports also cited the steady momentum IP Infusion continues to build, including multiple announcements in 2023 detailing strong revenue growth, new product releases, and continued customer engagement across various verticals.

OcNOS Continues to Dominate As Top Network Disaggregation Solution

GigaOm’s continued rating of IP Infusion as a prominent performer is also supported by IP Infusion’s expanding customer base and other strengths, including:

42,000 total OcNOS licenses sold and two million ports shipped globally

Nearly 130 PartnerInfusion partners, with 41 added in 2023

100 new OcNOS customers added year-over-year

In addition, IP Infusion announced in January 2024 the launch of its innovative Network Automation Platform, IP Maestro, which brings the power of centralized management to the user via a web-based graphical user interface. Administrators can visualize network topologies and have direct access to network elements and device information through this interface, delivering point-and-click for OcNOS networking on white box hardware.

The award-winning OcNOS network operating system is the platform of choice for network operators looking for a flexible and feature-rich software alternative to mainstream and monolithic systems vendors. It brings both maturity and a proven record of diverse use cases for Aggregation Router (AGGR), Cell Site Router (CSR), Data Center (DC), Routed Optical Networking (RON) and more.

“IP Infusion’s continued leadership position in all our market sectors analysis is due to its innovative approach to meeting increased global demands for low-cost and reliable disaggregated solutions,” said Ivan McPhee, GigaOm Analyst. “The network operating landscape is evolving rapidly, but IP Infusion’s OcNOS continues to stand out as a proven, highly scalable, and quality open networking solution.”

“It’s a great honor to be recognized four years running by GigaOm as a Leader and Outperformer in its extensively researched Radar Reports,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion. “We are committed to delivering flexible, disruptive solutions that help to mitigate supply chain challenges and further global connectivity. This recognition affirms IP Infusion’s deep-seated expertise and dedication to providing solutions that are fully validated and tested for seamless interoperability.”

GigaOm is a leading global provider of technology industry trends; its researchers provide an objective overview of diverse markets and their underlying technology and help decision-makers grade solutions so they can make data-informed investment decisions.

The GigaOm NOS Radar report noted that IP Infusion’s OcNOS empowers enterprises to build scalable data center infrastructure, interconnect distributed IT resources, modernize existing networks, and substantially reduce costs, with the flexibility to support both legacy and next-generation use cases. Download a copy of the report, here.

