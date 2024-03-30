Glencore Selects MetricStream Connected GRC to Accelerate Operational Governance, Risk and Compliance across its Industrial Business

San Jose, California, March 27, 2024: MetricStream, the global market leader in Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), and Glencore, a multinational commodity trading and mining company, today announced a strategic partnership to implement MetricStream’s Connected GRC across Glencore’s industrial assets.

This partnership will automate global enterprise risk and audit programs, empowering the team to unlock actionable insights and enable long-term sustainable risk strategy.

“We are honored to partner with Glencore, one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. MetricStream will closely work with Glencore to streamline, integrate, and automate global risk, audit, and compliance programs across its industrial assets. This is a validation of MetricStream’s Connected GRC strategy and our investments in ‘Cloud’, ‘Continuous’, and ‘Cognitive’ powered by AI. We are very excited to be part of Glencore’s GRC journey”, said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, MetricStream.

Learn more and request a demo here.

About MetricStream

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines – BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC – are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Glencore

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

With around 140,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 40 offices.

Glencore’s customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

We recognise our responsibility to contribute to the global effort to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement by decarbonising our own operational footprint. We believe that we should take a holistic approach and have considered our commitment through the lens of our global industrial emissions. Against a 2019 baseline, we are committed to reducing our Scope 1, 2 and 3 industrial emissions by 15% by the end of 2026, 50% by the end of 2035 and we have an ambition to achieve net zero industrial emissions by the end of 2050. For more detail see our 2022 Climate Report on the publication page of our website at glencore.com/publications.