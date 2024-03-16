Groupon Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter results above the high-end of guidance

Positive Fourth Quarter operating cash flow of $55 million and Free Cash Flow of $51 million

Excluding Goods category, North America segment revenues down 3% compared to prior year

Improved financial performance and increased liquidity resolves going concern issue

Chicago, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2024) – Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company filed its Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted an updated presentation on its investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

“I am pleased to report another quarter of progress. Significant improvement in our North America local and travel categories is a positive indicator that our transformation plan is working. In addition, our improved financial performance and increased liquidity resolves our going concern issue,” said Dusan Senkypl, Interim CEO of Groupon. “I would like to thank our team for their tireless contributions as we come to the end of this phase of our transformation. At the same time, our mission to build Groupon into the ultimate destination for local experiences and services is just getting started.”

The fourth quarter 2023 earnings materials are posted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ir@groupon.com

Public Relations

press@groupon.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201864