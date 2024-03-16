Groupon Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter results above the high-end of guidance

Positive Fourth Quarter operating cash flow of $55 million and Free Cash Flow of $51 million

Excluding Goods category, North America segment revenues down 3% compared to prior year

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

Improved financial performance and increased liquidity resolves going concern issue

Chicago, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2024) – Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company filed its Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted an updated presentation on its investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

“I am pleased to report another quarter of progress. Significant improvement in our North America local and travel categories is a positive indicator that our transformation plan is working. In addition, our improved financial performance and increased liquidity resolves our going concern issue,” said Dusan Senkypl, Interim CEO of Groupon. “I would like to thank our team for their tireless contributions as we come to the end of this phase of our transformation. At the same time, our mission to build Groupon into the ultimate destination for local experiences and services is just getting started.”

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

The fourth quarter 2023 earnings materials are posted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

Read moreNozomi Networks Guardian NSG-M Receives ANSSI-CSPN Certification

Contacts:

Investor Relations
ir@groupon.com

Public Relations
press@groupon.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201864

Related Stories

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL) Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters and Expansion of Research & Development and cGMP Production

Animoca Brands and Blockpass forge strategic partnership for a secure and regulatory compliant Web3

Eight tips for choosing a domain name for your small business

Alset Capital Inc. Announces Closing of $4.77M First Tranche of $6M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Empatho Announces Cease Trade Order

FendX and McMaster Collaborate on NSERC Alliance Grant Application for Pathogen-Repelling Spray Nanotechnology Scale-up Development

You may have missed

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL) Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters and Expansion of Research & Development and cGMP Production

Animoca Brands and Blockpass forge strategic partnership for a secure and regulatory compliant Web3

Eight tips for choosing a domain name for your small business

Alset Capital Inc. Announces Closing of $4.77M First Tranche of $6M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Empatho Announces Cease Trade Order

error: Content is protected !!