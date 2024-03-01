Grove Point Marinas Welcomes Dan DeGeorge as Vice President of Business Development

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grove Point Marinas, an institutionally-backed investment company that seeks to acquire, integrate, and operate waterfront and on-land boat storage facilities, has announced the appointment of Dan DeGeorge as Vice President of Business Development. In this position, Mr. DeGeorge will play a pivotal role in identifying and developing new acquisition opportunities.

“We are delighted to welcome Dan to Grove Point Marinas as Vice President of Business Development. His deep network of relationships and track record in the industry, align perfectly with our vision to continue growing the platform,” said Taylor Kushner, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Grove Point Marinas.

Mr. DeGeorge joins Grove Point Marinas from ACME Marinas, where he served as the Head of Business Development. Previously, Mr. DeGeorge was a founding member of The Wanderlust Group, where he contributed to several maritime-focused businesses including Dockwa, a leading marina booking and management software company. At Dockwa, he was responsible for driving business development and sales initiatives with marina owners throughout North America.

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

Before embarking on his business career, Mr. DeGeorge played professional baseball with the Cleveland Guardians’ organization and graduated from Princeton University.

About Grove Point Marinas

Grove Point Marinas is an institutionally-backed investment company that seeks to acquire, integrate, and operate waterfront and on-land boat storage facilities. Founded in 2021 by David Chesner and Taylor Kushner, Grove Point Marinas currently owns and manages marina properties across nine states and strives to be the most trusted acquirer of family-owned marina properties in North America. For more information, please visit www.grovepointmarinas.com.

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

Contacts

Caroline Baljon

Chief of Staff

Grove Point Marinas

CBaljon@grove-pt.com

Related Stories

M-Files to Present at 2024 Gartner Digital Workplace Summit

MRP Strengthens Market Reach and Global Scale in B2B Data Through Strategic Combination with CONTENTgine, a Pioneer in First-Party Audience Engagement and Demand Generation

Brown-Forman Commits Funds to Foundation and Dendrifund

SIXT Grows by 18% to Record Revenue in 2023 and Achieves Second-Best Result in the Company’s History

U.S. Navy Selects Mercury to Deliver Electronic Warfare Combat Training Subsystems

Driving Sustainable Energy Transition with Government Collaboration

You may have missed

M-Files to Present at 2024 Gartner Digital Workplace Summit

MRP Strengthens Market Reach and Global Scale in B2B Data Through Strategic Combination with CONTENTgine, a Pioneer in First-Party Audience Engagement and Demand Generation

Brown-Forman Commits Funds to Foundation and Dendrifund

Grove Point Marinas Welcomes Dan DeGeorge as Vice President of Business Development

SIXT Grows by 18% to Record Revenue in 2023 and Achieves Second-Best Result in the Company’s History

error: Content is protected !!