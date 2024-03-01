Grove Point Marinas Welcomes Dan DeGeorge as Vice President of Business Development

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grove Point Marinas, an institutionally-backed investment company that seeks to acquire, integrate, and operate waterfront and on-land boat storage facilities, has announced the appointment of Dan DeGeorge as Vice President of Business Development. In this position, Mr. DeGeorge will play a pivotal role in identifying and developing new acquisition opportunities.

“We are delighted to welcome Dan to Grove Point Marinas as Vice President of Business Development. His deep network of relationships and track record in the industry, align perfectly with our vision to continue growing the platform,” said Taylor Kushner, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Grove Point Marinas.

Mr. DeGeorge joins Grove Point Marinas from ACME Marinas, where he served as the Head of Business Development. Previously, Mr. DeGeorge was a founding member of The Wanderlust Group, where he contributed to several maritime-focused businesses including Dockwa, a leading marina booking and management software company. At Dockwa, he was responsible for driving business development and sales initiatives with marina owners throughout North America.

Before embarking on his business career, Mr. DeGeorge played professional baseball with the Cleveland Guardians’ organization and graduated from Princeton University.

About Grove Point Marinas

Grove Point Marinas is an institutionally-backed investment company that seeks to acquire, integrate, and operate waterfront and on-land boat storage facilities. Founded in 2021 by David Chesner and Taylor Kushner, Grove Point Marinas currently owns and manages marina properties across nine states and strives to be the most trusted acquirer of family-owned marina properties in North America. For more information, please visit www.grovepointmarinas.com.

Contacts

Caroline Baljon



Chief of Staff



Grove Point Marinas



CBaljon@grove-pt.com