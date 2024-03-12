GTreasury Extends Global Banking API Connectivity Suite into APAC

GTreasury’s ClearConnect Gateway adds seamless connectivity into several APAC banks—with more integrations coming in 2024

SYDNEY, Australia, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTreasury, a treasury, payments, and risk management software provider, today announced that its award-winning ClearConnect Gateway—an extensive, out-of-the-box global bank API connectivity suite—has launched new and instant data integrations with several global banking partners.

Treasury teams and the office of the CFO can now conveniently use ClearConnect Gateway to access current-day balance and transaction reporting and prior-day balance and reporting from banks such as DBS, OCBC, ICBC, Barclays, and BNP Paribas. ClearConnect Gateway offers comprehensive bank connectivity and a real-time treasury experience to accelerate enterprises’ revenue and time-to-market goals.

The addition of these banks adds to GTreasury’s growing list of global ClearConnect Gateway integrations, which already includes Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, PNC, U.S. Bank, Citibank, and Wells Fargo, among others.

Additional bank connectivity integrations will continue to roll out this year, including with Standard Chartered, UOB, Nordea, and SocGen.

“For our corporate customers in the APAC region, real-time account data connectivity into ClearConnect Gateway is a huge win,” said Vincent Casanova, Managing Director, APAC, GTreasury. “The addition of several large banking institutions in the region into our API connectivity suite —with more on the way—will significantly streamline the daily workflows for treasury organizations partnered with these banks. We’re excited to continue our rapid expansion of the ClearConnect Gateway integrations and for our customers to take advantage of its many benefits.”

ClearConnect Gateway replaces enterprises’ slow, expensive, and time-consuming banking connections with seamless, out-of-the-box API connectivity and data integration into their preferred banking partners. The solution empowers treasury teams to quickly use API connectivity for real-time synchronization with banks, ERPs, and third-party platforms.

GTreasury built ClearConnect Gateway because integrated data sources and seamless information access mean greater accuracy, improved efficiency, and more time for treasury teams to devote to high-level tasks.

Learn more about GTreasury’s ClearConnect Gateway: https://gtreasury.com/platform/technology/connectivity/

About GTreasury

GTreasury believes there is opportunity in complexity. We connect treasury and finance teams with industry-leading experts, technology solutions and untapped possibility. By simplifying complexity, teams can unleash their organization’s potential to gain strategic advantages and grow. GTreasury helps organizations reach that potential by connecting treasury and digital finance operations through a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management platform and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments, and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals, and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

