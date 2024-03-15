Heliogen, Inc. Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HLGN–Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (OTCQX: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy, today announced that it will release financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 after the market close on Monday, March 25, 2024. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 10:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, March 26. Christie Obiaya, Heliogen’s Chief Executive Officer will host the call.


The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis in the Investors section of Heliogen’s website at investors.heliogen.com. The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (1-201-689-8562 for international callers) and referencing Heliogen.

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investors section of Heliogen’s website.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on decarbonizing industry and empowering a sustainable civilization. The company’s concentrating solar energy and thermal storage systems aim to deliver carbon-free heat, steam, power, or green hydrogen at scale to support round-the-clock industrial operations. Powered by AI, computer vision and robotics, Heliogen is focused on providing robust clean energy solutions that accelerate the transition to renewable energy, without compromising reliability, availability, or cost. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

Contacts

Heliogen Investor Contact:
Louis Baltimore

VP, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations

Louis.Baltimore@Heliogen.com

Heliogen Media Contact:
Sam Padreddii

Manager, Corporate Communications

Sam.Padreddii@Heliogen.com

Related Stories

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) Secures Landmark ∼$100 Million Program in Cybersecurity

InfluxData Collaborating with AWS to Bring InfluxDB and Time Series Analytics to Developers Around the World

The Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX) Completes Three Year AI Based Machine Learning Program

BEN Announces Closing of Business Combination, to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Under Symbol “BNAI”

Greenhawk Purchases $2.7M Debenture and Signs Letter of Intent With CG International Petroleum for an Option to Earn an Interest in Certain Oil & Gas Wells in the Doba Basin, Chad

CommerceIQ Retail Media Insights Now Available on EMARKETER’s Industry KPIs Dashboard

You may have missed

Rising Cyberattacks Prompt Urgent Need for Modernized First Responder Tech Systems

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) Secures Landmark ∼$100 Million Program in Cybersecurity

InfluxData Collaborating with AWS to Bring InfluxDB and Time Series Analytics to Developers Around the World

The Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX) Completes Three Year AI Based Machine Learning Program

BEN Announces Closing of Business Combination, to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Under Symbol “BNAI”

error: Content is protected !!