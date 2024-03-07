HRC Fertility Announces Dream Plus Embryo Banking Package

California fertility provider furthers its mission of helping hopeful parents bring dreams to life

HRC Fertility (HRC), one of the largest and established providers of advanced fertility treatments, is proud to introduce its latest offering, the Dream Plus Embryo Banking package, in anticipation of National Infertility Awareness Week, April 21-27. Understanding that fertility treatment can involve multiple cycles, this timely package is a step forward for individuals and couples looking to begin their families and reflects HRC Fertility's commitment to enabling dreams of parenthood.





HRC Fertility’s Dream Plus Embryo Banking package includes subsequent cycles at an all-inclusive price point of $30k for the first cycle and $19k for the second cycle, reducing the need for patients to navigate through an à la carte system. This initiative underscores HRC Fertility’s dedication to providing accessible and effective solutions to its patients and to cater to the diverse needs of individuals and couples on their fertility journey.

Recent results from a survey commissioned by HRC Fertility demonstrate the importance of offering a comprehensive package:

Half of American men and women (50%) express willingness to explore IVF or other fertility options if faced with challenges in conceiving naturally.

17% of Americans believe that fertility treatments are generally successful on the first try.

“We are thrilled to launch the Dream Plus package, particularly as we head toward National Infertility Awareness Week,” said Sherif Hanna, CEO at HRC Fertility. “At HRC Fertility, we recognize that every fertility journey is unique, and our goal is to support our patients every step of the way. With the Dream Plus Embryo Banking package, we aim to alleviate some challenges associated with multiple stimulation cycles, especially for those with lower ovarian reserve or advanced reproductive age.”

As part of the Dream Plus Embryo Banking package, patients will benefit from embryo freezing with one year of included storage, subject to limitations and exclusions. This feature gives individuals and couples the flexibility and peace of mind they need as they navigate their fertility treatment journey.

To learn more about HRC Fertility and its Dream Plus Embryo Banking Package or book an appointment, please visit https://www.havingbabies.com/appointments/.

ABOUT HRC FERTILITY

HRC Fertility is one of the largest providers of advanced fertility treatment, boasting locations across Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties, with Northern California and Las Vegas locations coming soon. Welcoming individuals, couples, and families from all walks of life, HRC Fertility is dedicated to helping them expand their families. The company was also recently recognized on Newsweek’s America’s Best Fertility Clinics 2023 list.

For detailed information about HRC Fertility’s services, locations, and providers, please visit: www.HavingBabies.com.

