InfluxData Collaborating with AWS to Bring InfluxDB and Time Series Analytics to Developers Around the World

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InfluxData, creator of the leading time series platform InfluxDB, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB, a new managed offering for AWS customers to run InfluxDB open source natively within the AWS Management Console. Now generally available, Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB allows users to quickly build and run time series applications on managed infrastructure with AWS’s scalability, reliability, and security without the overhead of self-management.





Time series databases are a fundamental component of the modern data stack. By analyzing millions of time series data points per second, time series databases help detect failures, improve reliability, predict behavior for information technology (IT) monitoring and Internet of Things and Industrial Internet of Things (IoT/IIoT) processes, and enable real-time analytics. Making InfluxDB a preferred AWS time series database signifies InfluxData’s category leadership and the high-growth market for time series databases to power real-time analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) training models. By working with InfluxData, AWS developers now have a simple way to manage and derive value from time series data within the AWS Management Console.

“InfluxData is deeply committed to open source—both building an open, permissively licensed product and making it accessible to as many developers as possible through simple and logical entry points and wide availability,” said Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData. “The cloud is now the modern way to build, run, and distribute open source solutions. Working with AWS gives us the broadest reach to developers from every industry, market, and region so they can get started using time series and InfluxDB quickly and easily.”

“We’re delighted to offer a managed service for InfluxDB. With Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB, now customers with stringent latency requirements for their time-series applications can benefit from open-source APIs and the ease-of-use that our customers enjoy with managed database services on AWS, reduced operational burden, and enhanced reliability for their InfluxDB workloads,” said Jeff Carter, Vice President of Databases and Migration Services at AWS. “Our work with InfluxData brings one of the most popular open-source time-series databases as a managed service for AWS customers.”

With Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB, customers can start using a single-instance open source version of InfluxDB immediately by creating a managed instance automatically configured for optimal performance and availability. There are no upfront costs, licenses, or commitments required, and customers only pay for the resources they use.

The initial Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB offering is based on InfluxDB OSS 2.x, making it ideal for open source users with workloads that only require a single-node instance. Through the console, customers can opt into additional performance and scalability capabilities. This includes high availability with multiple AWS Availability Zones (multi-AZ) for synchronous data replication and backup across AZs in as little as 60 seconds with zero data loss. It also includes encryption-in-transit and at-rest with the AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS) and a configurable network using Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC).

Customers using InfluxDB OSS 2.x can get started with the AWS managed service by using the AWS Management Console, CLI, CDK, or AWS CloudFormation to create a new InfluxDB database instance. Once created, customers can use the InfluxDB APIs to restore backups from self-managed database instances. For more information about Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB, see our blog post or visit the AWS Management Console to get started.

In the future, Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB will expand to offer additional InfluxDB versions, including the new InfluxDB 3.0 product line via InfluxDB Community, currently in development. AWS and InfluxData will also collaborate to offer AWS customers additional modules specific to the 3.0 product offering. This includes a Scale Module for distributed querying from multiple instances and a Security Module for fine-grained permissions, single sign-on, and audit logging.

“Our IoT-connected solar home systems help power the world’s most remote areas through time series data analysis with InfluxDB,” said Christopher Baker-Brian, Co-founder & CTO at Bboxx. “With the majority of our stack built on AWS, Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB makes time series analytics even more accessible, allowing us to deliver energy to more people—beyond the millions already in network.”

“InfluxData puts the developer first in everything they do, ensuring they have the tools they need to manage and scale time series workloads in any environment,” said Jorge de la Cruz, Senior Product Manager at Veeam Software. “Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB gives open source developers a simple path to capture the value of time series data without the burden of self-managing. Combining InfluxData’s commitment to meeting developers where they are with the unmatched accessibility of AWS makes managing time series data easy to set up, operate, and scale.”

Developers who want to experience the benefits of InfluxDB 3.0 and AWS can get started with InfluxDB Cloud Serverless, which runs on AWS and delivers a fully managed, elastic database running on multi-tenant cloud infrastructure. InfluxDB Cloud Dedicated also runs on AWS and provides users with dedicated, fully-managed cloud infrastructure optimized for large-scale workloads with added enterprise-grade security features. Both InfluxDB Cloud Dedicated and Serverless are part of the InfluxDB 3.0 product suite and include the latest capabilities for real-time analytics, support for SQL, and unlimited cardinality data, resulting in significant performance improvements. InfluxDB 3.0 is available for purchase directly from InfluxData.

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform used to collect, store, and analyze all time series data at any scale. Developers can query and analyze their time-stamped data in real-time to discover, interpret, and share new insights to gain a competitive edge. InfluxData is a remote-first company with a globally distributed workforce. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com.

