Innsena Appoints Britteny Matero to Partner and Senior Vice President

Matero to lead Innsena’s market access line of business, drive collaborative efforts to improve care outcomes for underserved communities and advance public health

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PR—Innsena, a health tech consultancy focused on improving care outcomes for underserved communities, today announced the appointment of Britteny Matero to partner and senior vice president.





As partner and senior vice president, Matero assumes leadership of the Innsena market access practice, which supports health tech companies, public-private partnerships, nonprofit organizations, states and other governmental entities to deploy programs making a meaningful impact in healthcare. The market access practice focuses on improving the healthcare experience for the underserved—including disadvantaged and rural communities—as well as strengthening public health infrastructure in the United States.

“We are proud to have Britteny as a partner,” said Kat McDavitt, president and founding partner of Innsena. “Leslie and I have the utmost trust in Britteny. She’s a huge part of our growth, impact and leadership in the industry.”

Under Matero’s leadership, Innsena has become an advocate for advanced approaches to maternal health, opioid abatement and justice-involved individuals, and is working to improve the integration of behavioral health with the broader healthcare system. She is responsible for initiating and leading the coalition that was recently named a winner of phase two of the HHS Racial Equity in Postpartum Care Challenge.

With a diverse background that includes a role leading government relations, public policy and social impact at Collective Medical, as well as nearly 12 years in state and local government, Matero brings a wealth of experience to Innsena. During her tenure with Oregon Health Authority’s Office of Health Information Technology, she played a key role in establishing public-private partnerships, overseeing HIE and interoperability programs, and managing Medicaid EHR incentives. An accomplished leader with a proven track record in healthcare program development and systems change, Matero excels at crafting smart, solutions-oriented strategies that enhance service delivery. Her multifaceted expertise and ability to execute effectively across organizational levels make her a valuable asset to Innsena and the broader healthcare landscape.

ABOUT INNSENA

Innsena is a health technology consultancy dedicated to improving the nation’s public health infrastructure and advancing care outcomes for underserved communities. Supporting innovators in digital health, public-private and nonprofit partnerships, and government agencies, Innsena provides growth consulting, market access, commercialization, strategic communications and public affairs services to create high-impact programs that improve the U.S. healthcare system. For more information, visit: https://www.innsena.com.

Contacts

Kandace Carter



Innsena



media@innsena.com