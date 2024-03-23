Intellabridge Technology Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review and Provides Operations Update

Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 22, 2024) – Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the “Company” or “Intellabridge”), a financial technology company, announces that, in connection with the ongoing review of the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) of the Company’s continuous disclosure record and a subsequent request from OSC staff in connection therewith, the Company has filed amended and restated interim financial statements for the three-months ended March 31, 2023 and for the three and six-months ended June 30, 2023 (the “Restated Interim Financial Statements”), as well as amended and restated management’s discussion and analysis for the corresponding financial periods (the “Restated Interim MD&A”, and together with the Restated Interim Financial Statements, the “Restated Interim Financial Reports”).

The Restated Interim Financial Statements were filed to include a notice that the Restated Interim Financial Statements have not been reviewed by the Company’s auditor in accordance with subsection 4.3(3)(a) of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Restated Interim MD&A was filed to provide additional disclosure on the Company’s business and operations, including but not limited to the decision of Intellabridge to discontinue development of the “Kash” application which occurred subsequent to the filing of the original management’s discussion and analysis, and to incorporate comments from the OSC. In response to comments from the OSC, the Issuer included additional disclosure in the Restated Interim Financial Statements in respect of the anticipated timing and costs required for the Company to develop the Karma card project. In particular, the Company disclosed in the Restated Interim Financial Statements that it anticipates that the initial Karma card product launch expenses will be approximately USD$1.22 million, comprised of approximately USD$335,000 of product development costs, approximately USD$630,000 of marketing, customer acquisition, customer support and operations costs, and approximately USD$234,000 in general and administrative expenses.

The Company determined to discontinue the development of the “Kash” application as management of the Company determined that the best use of the Company’s capital and resources at this time would be to focus on the further development of the Karma card product. In connection with the Company’s decision to discontinue the development of the “Kash” application, the Company anticipates recognizing a non-cash impairment of its assets in the aggregate amount of USD$252,524 on its annual financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.

The Restated Interim Financial Reports are available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Each of the Restated Interim Financial Reports replace and supersede the respective previously filed original financial statements and corresponding management’s discussion and analysis. Such previously filed original financial statements and management’s discussion and analyses should be disregarded.

As a result of the filing of the Restated Interim Financial Reports the Company will be placed on the public list of Refiling and Errors in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors.

The Company also announces that effective February 21, 2024, Bruce Mann has been appointed as the chair of the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company (the “Audit Committee”) and that the Company has filed a Form 52-110F2 – Disclosure by Venture Issuers on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com to provide disclosure in respect of the Audit Committee required pursuant to National Instrument 52-110 – Audit Committees, including but not limited to an amended version of the Company’s Audit Committee charter.

