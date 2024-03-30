Introducing Solodev Mobile: A Cloud Solution for Managing and Publishing Apple App Store and Google Play Store Apps

Solodev, the award-winning AWS partner and developer platform, launched a suite of services to help organizations manage their mobile footprint. This includes Solodev Mobile, a cloud-based solution for managing Apple and Android apps and store listings, and Solodev Mobile Launch – a rapid turnkey solution for enterprises to scale their mobile strategy in the cloud and publish to the app stores.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solodev, the cloud platform for developers, announced today the launch of Solodev Mobile, a suite of advanced services designed to support organizations with their mobile app management. Powered by leading cloud technologies, Solodev Mobile provides a team of experienced engineers to help organizations with their existing Apple and Android apps as well as their respective Apple App Store and Google Play Store listings.

The app marketplace is exploding – and shows no sign of slowing down

With over 6.3 billion smartphone users across the globe, app usage is at an all-time high as the total addressable market continues to grow. The average smartphone owner uses 10 apps per day, accounting for 88% of their mobile time budget. In 2024, mobile apps are expected to generate over $935 billion in revenue.

At the same time, organizations are struggling to navigate the complexities of the app ecosystem. The submission process is tedious, and updating versions takes an expert skillset, often with cloud and DevOps knowledge. The app stores also require constant monitoring as both Apple and Google Play have increased policy updates due to data security and privacy concerns. All of this is impacting app innovation, and businesses are becoming less agile with their mobile strategies.

Solodev Mobile: Simplifying the management of your mobile footprint.

Solodev Mobile addresses these challenges with a complete platform of leading cloud services and human support, helping organizations manage their existing Apple iOS and/or Android mobile apps. Solodev Mobile provides on-demand assistance with live apps and listings via cloud-based ticketing and even simplifies the management of annual updates to the app stores. The solution is backed by a team of experienced mobile engineers with a deep knowledge of the native app frameworks and stores. Services include:

Troubleshooting performance issues for iOS and Android apps

Support of store-related questions for Apple and Google Play stores

Annual upgrade with submission to the Apple and Google Play stores

Listing management of policies, graphics, screenshots, and other assets

Optional SLAs for 24/7/365 support

Solodev Mobile Launch: A rapid turnkey solution to transform your mobile strategy.

For enterprises looking to scale their mobile apps to the next level, Solodev Mobile Launch is a premium consulting service that helps organizations update, manage, publish, and take greater control of their mobile strategy – from code to cloud.

Solodev Mobile Launch begins with a discovery session to learn about your brand, vision, and app goals. From iOS to React, Solodev engineers work with your existing codebase to deploy the required mobile resources and set up the essential DevOps and infrastructure services – including pipelines, APIs, firewalls, load balancers, and more. Once trained, your team will be empowered to schedule and push future updates to your mobile apps, facilitate changes seamlessly, and publish live in the app stores.

Solodev Mobile Launch can also assist with setting up your app store analytics and reporting, as well as curating your store listing experiences. Add-ons are also available for Apple Search Ads and Google Ads programs to help promote your apps on the market.

“The future is mobile, and now is the time to prepare for what’s next,” said Shawn Moore, CTO at Solodev. “From entertainment to business, organizations are more focused on mobile than ever before. As AI and metaverse move closer to the edge, we need mobile apps that are highly scalable in the cloud and well-supported, so we can deliver amazing digital experiences to a mobile world.”

Solodev Mobile is available as a SaaS subscription service. Solodev Mobile Launch is delivered as a one-time engagement. To learn more or to get started, visit solodev.com/platform/mobile.

About Solodev

Solodev helps developers around the globe build amazing customer experiences and collaborate on digital transformation, from code to cloud. The Solodev Platform provides the most complete ecosystem for developing apps and launching brands powered by cutting-edge technologies – including AI, Cloud, Metaverse, Digital, Blockchain, and more. Solodev also provides world-class consulting, training, managed services, and 24/7 human support. An Amazon Web Services Advanced Tier Partner, Solodev has achieved AWS competencies in Government, Education, Advertising & Marketing Technology, and Public Safety. Solodev products and services can be purchased at www.solodev.com or in the AWS Marketplace.

For media inquiries:

Matt Garrepy

press@solodev.com