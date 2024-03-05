iQor Leverages NICE CXone to Optimize CX in the Energy and Utility Sectors

Strategic Partnership With NICE Supports Operational Excellence for iQor’s Energy and Utility Clients

iQor’s Symphony [AI]TM generative AI ecosystem—designed to enhance employee performance—incorporates CXone platform capabilities to provide customer service agents and energy and utility companies with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service and streamline back office and customer-facing operations while ensuring compliance with government regulations. This strategic partnership supports iQor’s delivery of unparalleled customer and employee experiences with CXone’s digital capabilities.

One major attribute is CXone’s highly customizable priority routing for specialty agents, which allows operations to ensure they meet government-imposed service-level agreements (SLAs). This feature offers services such as after-call surveys, virtual hold, and a pre-qualifying upfront interactive voice recognition (IVR) treatment to assist with regulatory requirements.

Other government-imposed SLAs to benefit from this partnership include uptime and reliability, response time, resolution time, and special circumstances (e.g., natural disasters). Having the ability to automatically route specific call types based on the service request supports iQor SLAs’ requirements and provides the fastest resolution time.

“Energy and utilities industries operate under unique regulations, with uptime, response times, and resolution times being of utmost importance. With a focus on customization, flexibility, and innovation, our partnership with NICE ensures that energy and utility companies meet these requirements while providing exceptional customer service, even during challenging circumstances. This ease of doing business helps deliver more satisfying customer and agent interactions,” said iQor Chief Operating Officer Martin Lehtio.

Episode 85 of iQor’s Digitally Irresistible podcast features iQor Chief Digital Officer Prabhjot Singh and NICE Vice President of Product Marketing Andy Traba discussing how iQor leverages NICE CXone to augment human and operational excellence to deliver irresistible CX for brands. Listen to the episode to discover how iQor uses CXone to provide seamless omnichannel interactions.

Visit iQor.com to explore iQor’s digital capabilities in the energy and utilities sector, learn how a Fortune 500 energy company garnered millions in annualized savings through strategic outsourcing with iQor, and discover how a retail electricity provider differentiates itself from its competition through user-friendly customer experiences.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our custom BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to deliver optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. We serve as a trusted partner to clients across industries, providing strategic thought leadership, competitive pricing, performance excellence, attractive geos, and talented teams to meet demand and deliver the best value in the industry. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform – and elevate – every customer interaction. www.nice.com

